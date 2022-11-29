Millions of retirees will benefit from QAR

The Quality of Advice Review's (QAR) proposals will help an additional two million retirees spend $22.5 billion more and leave $6 billion less in bequests annually by the year 2040.

According to data released by the Financial Services Council (FSC), the QAR proposals will support consumers approaching or in retirement in three ways.

Firstly, by increasing the provision of information, available products, and good advice to individuals.

"Particularly those who are unable to afford comprehensive advice including, shift superannuation fund tools, calculators and retirement estimates towards offering consumers more choices," the report said.

The proposals will also help to shift the superannuation systems focus towards making consumers more confident when drawing down on their retirement savings to provide higher consumption throughout retirement.

It will also improve access to retirement specific advice and member engagement through reforms that enable trustees to better guide and engage members through tools and guidance deterred by the current regulatory framework, it said.

FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said despite the benefits of compulsory superannuation, if advice policy settings are left unchanged only a third of retirees will get financial advice over the next decade.

"A generation of retiring Australians would benefit from high quality and affordable financial advice that is fit for purpose, on the topics they want, when they want it," he said.

"The proposals would help millions of Australians put in place a plan to spend more of their superannuation with confidence and in a way that improves their financial wellbeing throughout their retirement."

The data found, under current policy settings retirees are not adequately advised meaning retirees drawdown based on minimum requirements and leave large bequests at death.

As a result of these reforms, NMG research shows around 100,000 additional retirees receiving advice each year would more efficiently draw down their superannuation savings, either not consuming too quickly, or drawing down higher amounts with confidence.

This would equate to $10,000 in increased retirement incomes per individual every year on average.

The reforms would also help two million more retirees with super savings obtain financial advice by 2040. This figure will increase to 3.4 million by 2060.

"These retirees would collectively draw down $22.5 billion more from their superannuation by 2040, and annual drawdowns would increase further to $42 billion by 2060," explained the FSC.

The report concluded that annual bequests from retired Australians paid out of the superannuation system will also halve from their projected path.

"Down from $53.7 billion currently forecast to $26.8 billion by 2060 under the review's proposed framework," it said.