Executive Appointments

Mercer NZ names chief investment officer

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 23 AUG 2022   12:38PM

Padraig Brown has been permanently appointed as Mercer New Zealand's chief investment officer, having acted in the role since May.

The appointment also sees Brown promoted to partner. He's been with Mercer since 2011, initially in the Sydney office before relocating to his homeland in New Zealand in 2018.

Previously, Brown held roles with Blackrock, JLL and Credit Suisse in London.

"It is a huge honour to lead a team entrusted with managing the retirement savings of over 100,000 Kiwis as well as the assets of endowments and foundations which enhance millions of lives throughout New Zealand's communities," Brown said.

"We are in an extremely challenging period for investment markets with macro dynamics that we haven't experienced in recent decades, and we are ensuring that these risks are prudently managed."

Mercer Pacific's chief investment officer Kylie Willment said it was clear throughout the recruitment process that Brown stood out from the talent pool.

"Paddy has been a key leader in the Pacific Investments team and a great partner for our clients for many years," Willment said.

"In his previous role as head of real estate for Australia and New Zealand, he made a strong contribution to building high quality, high performing direct property funds which have outperformed their benchmarks by some margin over all time periods.

"I have every confidence that our New Zealand funds will reach new heights under his direction."

Brown added: "After working in global investment markets for over 20 years, I am excited to be partnering with Mercer's New Zealand clients and lead a growing team with a diverse skillset."

"Mercer has established itself as a sustainable investment leader in New Zealand and I look forward to building on this position."

