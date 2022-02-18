MAX Awards 2022: Nominations open

Nominations are now open for the annual Financial Standard MAX (Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence) Awards.
Now in their 17th year, the Financial Standard MAX Awards recognise the individuals, teams and organisations that are at the top of their game across marketing, advertising, and sales in the financial services industry.
Nominations for the 2022 awards are now open.
Those working in financial services, marketing, advertising, and public relations are encouraged to nominate exceptional talent across 22 award categories.
The categories are:
- Agency campaign of the year
- Agency executive of the year - financial services
- Agency of the year - financial services
- Community initiative of the year
- Creative agency of the year
- Digital campaign of the year
- Digital platform of the year
- Distribution team of the year
- Executive of the year - distribution
- Executive of the year - marketing
- Financial education campaign of the year
- Integrated campaign of the year
- Investment product of the year
- Marketing campaign of the year - consumer
- Marketing campaign of the year - industry
- Marketing team of the year
- Print campaign of the year - consumer
- Print campaign of the year - trade
- Product launch of the year
- Public relations agency of the year
- Social media campaign of the year
- Website of the year
Nominations close on Friday, 1 April 2022.
Once finalists are announced, voting will be open from April 18 to May 13.
Winners will be celebrated at a live event in Sydney on Thursday 9 June 2022.