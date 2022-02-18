MAX Awards 2022: Nominations open

Nominations are now open for the annual Financial Standard MAX (Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence) Awards.

Now in their 17th year, the Financial Standard MAX Awards recognise the individuals, teams and organisations that are at the top of their game across marketing, advertising, and sales in the financial services industry.

Nominations for the 2022 awards are now open.

Those working in financial services, marketing, advertising, and public relations are encouraged to nominate exceptional talent across 22 award categories.

The categories are:

Agency campaign of the year

Agency executive of the year - financial services

Agency of the year - financial services

Community initiative of the year

Creative agency of the year

Digital campaign of the year

Digital platform of the year

Distribution team of the year

Executive of the year - distribution

Executive of the year - marketing

Financial education campaign of the year

Integrated campaign of the year

Investment product of the year

Marketing campaign of the year - consumer

Marketing campaign of the year - industry

Marketing team of the year

Print campaign of the year - consumer

Print campaign of the year - trade

Product launch of the year

Public relations agency of the year

Social media campaign of the year

Website of the year

Nominations close on Friday, 1 April 2022.

Once finalists are announced, voting will be open from April 18 to May 13.

Winners will be celebrated at a live event in Sydney on Thursday 9 June 2022.