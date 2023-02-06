Maple-Brown Abbott veteran leaves after 27 years

After almost three decades at the investment firm, head of Asia Pacific equities Geoff Bazzan has announced his retirement.

"I have made the difficult decision to leave the business, and will transition out over the next several months, finishing on July 3," Bazzan said.

"I am very grateful for the loyal support of many of our longstanding clients and I look forward to retaining a connection to the firm in my capacity as a client and a shareholder going forward."

Maple-Brown Abbott chief executive and managing director Sophia Rahmani said that during his tenure Bazzan has helped build a team that has deep and diverse resources and fostered a culture to be proud of.

"Our Asian investment strategies also have excellent relative investment performance as markets have become more supportive to the value style," Rahmani said.

"We are greatly appreciative of Geoff's significant contribution to the firm and look forward to our ongoing interactions with him as he continues as an investor in our funds and as a shareholder of Maple-Brown Abbott."

In Bazzan's place, portfolio manager Will Main will be promoted to head of Asia Pacific equities and assume lead portfolio management responsibilities during the transition period.

Main joined Maple-Brown Abbott in 2007 and has worked alongside Bazzan since joining.

Meanwhile, global emerging markets equities director John Moorhead will lead the combined Asia and emerging markets team going forward.

"Will and John are exceptional and well-respected investors and portfolio managers with over 40 years' experience between them and are well placed to continue to deliver strong outcomes for clients," Rahmani said.

"We expect a seamless transition over the next five months."

Bazzan added: "It has been a privilege to work with so many wonderful people over my career at the firm and I wish them all the very best and continued success in the future."

"I have greatly appreciated the support of Maple-Brown Abbott and its commitment to investing in Asia."