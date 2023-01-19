Managed accounts growth to continue: State Street

With more than half of Australia's financial advisers now using managed accounts, State Street ETF model portfolio strategist Sinead Schaffer says their popularity is only going to continue to rise.

Speaking with Financial Standard, Schaffer said it's the first time that we've had these numbers in the local market. The rate of use increased 16% in the last year alone.

She says it all comes down to the benefits being realised in advice practices, like reduced compliance burden, transparent structures, and reduced operational risks.

"Outside of that, what's coming to the forefront more recently would be access to institutional management, generally at no additional cost," she said.

"Advisers are benefitting by working with these larger firms that provide investment advice, they're able to use the resources and expertise of these businesses and offer that to their end investor.

"That's a huge benefit, which allows them to enhance their value proposition overall."

A recent study by State Street Global Advisors revealed 88% of investors said their adviser was able to focus on "what matters most" following the use of managed accounts.

"Managed accounts are giving advisers roughly 15 hours plus back in their week, which is pretty huge," Schaffer said.

In terms of suitable clients, Schaffer highlighted a third of advisers are using managed accounts for SMSF clients and close to 40% use them for retirees. However, there is a change in demographics, with a third of managed account users explaining these structures are now appropriate for millennials.

"Data is showing us that the average balance size is coming down," she said.

"I think that's because advisers are favouring managed accounts for those lower balance clients.

"Younger investors will use managed accounts for ESG purposes, they are asking their adviser how they can ensure greener exposures in their investments."

Australia has $136 billion in managed account assets, a $21 billion increase in the last 12 months.

"The US model portfolios market is something like $2 trillion. But I don't see us as being behind the times, I think it comes down to the size of investable assets between the two regions," she said.

"In 2019, Australian managed account assets sat somewhere around $70 billion, so looking at the last 10 years that's pretty good growth.

"Growth will also occur in the way that people use models, you'll see a lot more of outsourcing investments selection from advisers who use managed accounts for part of their book, or may modify a managed account slightly."

