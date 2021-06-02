NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

MAM fund buys waste company

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 JUN 2021   11:51AM

Macquarie Asset Management has acquired Beauparc Utilities from its founder and a private equity firm for an undisclosed fee.

Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 6 bought out the Dublin-based company from Eamon Waters and the Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Fund.

Beauparc is a waste-to-resource business with presence across Ireland and the Netherlands. It generates value from waste by processing materials from collectors towards reusable products and supplying waste to cement kilns and energy-from-waste facilities.

"We see a significant opportunity to build on Beauparc's strong reputation in the sector, investing to support the growth of the circular economy through projects that divert waste from landfill," Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Asset head Leigh Harrison said.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

"We look forward to partnering with its team to support Beauparc's long-term growth plans, maintaining its strong focus on customers, health and safety, and sustainability."

Blackstone previously made a 37.6% stake in Beauparc two years ago with the remaining holding belonging to Waters.

"It has been a pleasure to partner with Eamon and the management team, and we are immensely proud of the success the company has achieved in recent years," Blackstone managing director Amer Khatoun said.

"Beauparc has established itself as a pioneer in the circular economy, and we wish the management team every success in its future partnership with Macquarie."

Waters added: "Our team has worked tirelessly to build the trust of our clients and the communities we serve. We are pleased to have found a new owner to shape the next chapter of Beauparc's growth story."

MAM invested and managed assets in the waste sector for over 15 years. It currently manages investments in provide municipal solid waste, construction and demolition collection, transfer, treatment, recycling and disposal, as well as energy-from-waste, in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

Read more: Beauparc UtilitiesMacquarie Asset ManagementEamon WatersBlackstone Tactical Opportunities FundMacquarie European Infrastructure Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Macquarie posts $3bn profit, makes hire
Macquarie finalises Waddell & Reed acquisition
Executive shuffle at Macquarie Group
Macquarie acquires US wealth manager
Macquarie fired 32 people in "consequence management"
Major firms criticised for substandard RI approach
Macquarie wealth fees income down 14%
Macquarie, Tasplan and QIC shuffle airports
Macquarie Group raising $1bn
Macquarie asset management business down

Editor's Choice

Forex CT cops $20 million fine

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:16PM
The Federal Court has handed down a $20 million penalty to Forex Capital Trading for engaging in a system of unconscionable conduct, including the use of high-pressure sales tactics, conflicted remuneration and failing to act in the best interests of clients.

Boutique manager names head of distribution

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
A boutique global equities fund manager has hired a distribution lead, formerly of Meritum Financial Group.

Advisers jump onto paraplanning platform

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:11PM
A platform that connects financial advisers to paraplanners has onboarded over 250 users in the short time since it launched.

How noise impacts trading performance

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:58AM
Did trading desks perform better or worse when they were forced to work from home last year? That is the question UNSW Business school researchers sought to answer.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.