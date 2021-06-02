MAM fund buys waste company

Macquarie Asset Management has acquired Beauparc Utilities from its founder and a private equity firm for an undisclosed fee.

Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 6 bought out the Dublin-based company from Eamon Waters and the Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Fund.

Beauparc is a waste-to-resource business with presence across Ireland and the Netherlands. It generates value from waste by processing materials from collectors towards reusable products and supplying waste to cement kilns and energy-from-waste facilities.

"We see a significant opportunity to build on Beauparc's strong reputation in the sector, investing to support the growth of the circular economy through projects that divert waste from landfill," Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Asset head Leigh Harrison said.

"We look forward to partnering with its team to support Beauparc's long-term growth plans, maintaining its strong focus on customers, health and safety, and sustainability."

Blackstone previously made a 37.6% stake in Beauparc two years ago with the remaining holding belonging to Waters.

"It has been a pleasure to partner with Eamon and the management team, and we are immensely proud of the success the company has achieved in recent years," Blackstone managing director Amer Khatoun said.

"Beauparc has established itself as a pioneer in the circular economy, and we wish the management team every success in its future partnership with Macquarie."

Waters added: "Our team has worked tirelessly to build the trust of our clients and the communities we serve. We are pleased to have found a new owner to shape the next chapter of Beauparc's growth story."

MAM invested and managed assets in the waste sector for over 15 years. It currently manages investments in provide municipal solid waste, construction and demolition collection, transfer, treatment, recycling and disposal, as well as energy-from-waste, in the Americas and Asia Pacific.