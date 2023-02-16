Newspaper icon
Magellan profits down 67%

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 16 FEB 2023   12:49PM

After a period of turbulence, Magellan reported statutory net profit after tax of $83.8 million for the second half of 2022 - down 67%.

The group reported the drop to the ASX this morning, though did declare an interim dividend of 46.9c per share, 85% franked.

It's also seen a 52% reduction in funds under management (FUM) over the six months to December 31 last year (1H23), falling from $112.7 billion to $53.8 billion.

According to Magellan, its 1H23 financial performance reflects the accelerated changes to the business in 2022, the reduction in FUM over the 12 months to December 31 and challenging market conditions, creating headwinds for allocation to equities.

Despite the results, Magellan chief executive and chief investment officer David George said the group now has a well-defined and actionable five-year strategy, which builds upon the qualities that have made it successful in the past.

"Meaningful transformation takes time," George said.

"Whilst it is still early days, I can report that we are making good progress in delivering on our F723 strategic priorities and are encouraged by the improving trends that are emerging.

"In the last six months, we have new strategies, refined our plan around staff retention and enhanced our investment process to improve how we collaborate and generate ideas. These are key first steps in delivering on our five-year target of $100 billion in funds under management by 2027."

George added that Magellan remains a "business of considerable financial strength."

"Our strong balance sheet, operating cash flows and profitability provide us with the ability to continue to pay dividends within our policy of 90-95% of funds management profit, implement capital management initiatives designed to enhance shareholder value and prudently invest in our business and execute our strategy."

