Investment

Magellan, Platinum dropped in S&P/ASX rebalance

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 6 JUN 2022   12:38PM

The latest changes to the S&P/ASX Indices see the removal of Magellan Financial Group and Platinum Asset Management from their respective indexes.

Effective June 20, Magellan Financial Group will drop out of the ASX 100, with no stock listed as being added. Meanwhile, Platinum will drop out of the ASX 200.

It comes as Magellan continues to battle significant headwinds, today reporting a further $3.4 billion drop in funds under management. At time of publishing, Magellan's share price has fallen more than 10% this morning.

Platinum has also had its share of challenges in recent years, particularly as growth stocks stole the limelight. Its share price has slid considerably over the past year; it has dropped just shy of 2% this morning, at time of publishing.

Also being removed from the ASX 200 is Tyro Payments, Appen, Codan and Polynovo. There are four additions to the index, which are Brainchip Holdings, Core Lithium, Lake Resources and New Hope Corporation.

Like the ASX 100, the ASX 50 saw only one change, being the removal of Block Inc. to make way for Mineral Resources.

The S&P/ASX 20, S&P/ASX 50, S&P/ASX 100, S&P/ASX 200, S&P/ASX All Australian 50, and S&P/ASX All Australian 200 indices are all rebalanced quarterly. Meanwhile, the ASX 300 is rebalanced semi-annually in March and September, and the All Ords is rebalanced once a year in the March quarter.

