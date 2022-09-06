Magellan FUM outflows continue

Magellan FUM outflows continueBY ANDREW MCKEAN | TUESDAY, 6 SEP 2022 12:46PM
Magellan's fund under management (FUM) has cascaded to $57.6 billion, down $1.3 billion in August.
The $1.3 billion net outflow comprised $600 million of retail money and $700 million from institutions.
Meanwhile, the fund's global equities FUM went backwards from $33 billion to $30.7 billion and international equities from $18.9 billion to $18.5 billion.
However, Australian equities inched higher going from $8.3 billion to $8.4 billion.
Following the news, Magellan shares fell 0.6%, down 68.08% over a year duration, at the time of writing.
As previously reported by Financial Standard, last month, Magellan chair Hamish McLennan said while it has been a difficult year for the business, it delivered several capital management initiatives that are consistent with its aim to deliver capital efficiency, pay solid dividends and generate attractive returns to shareholders.
"Magellan is highly focused on its core funds management business, and we look forward to the next chapter of the company's growth under new chief executive and managing director David George," McLennan said.
