Magellan continues fund restructure

Magellan Financial Group has progressed to the next step of the restructure of its retail global equities funds and opened the partnership offer to eligible investors.

Magellan announced in August that it was seeking unitholder approval to combine the investment funds of Magellan Global Fund (the unlisted managed fund), Magellan Global Equities Fund (active ETF, MGE) and Magellan Global Trust (listed investment trust MGG) into one $15 billion trust.

The partnership offer is eligible to unitholders in the open and closed funds of Magellan Global Fund to subscribe for $1 of closed class units for $4 of units held.

Applicants will also receive an additional 7.5% of closed class units and one option for each closed unit under the partnership offer.

The option will be exercisable into a closed class unit at a 7.5% discount to the net asset value at the time of exercise. Magellan Group will cover the cost associated with the 7.5% discount each time the option is exercised.

Those eligible for the partnership offer must have been a unitholder in the Magellan Global Fund on 8 December 2020.

The partnership benefits will be funded by Magellan and is open until February 23 while the expected date for the allotment issue is March 1.

As a result of the restructure, the trust will have an open class for the unlisted and the active ETF and a closed class for the LIT.