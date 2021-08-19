NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Macquarie AM acquires logistics centre

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 19 AUG 2021   12:37PM

Macquarie Asset Management's European logistics real estate strategy acquired a facility in Norway for around €67 million.

Heiaveien 8 is a warehouse and distribution centre in the Heia Business Park, around 25 minutes away from Oslo. It is a four-storey facility with an advanced autonomous fulfilment technology system and is 100% leased for the next 15 years to Bohus, the country's largest furniture retailer.

"Europe's supply chains are constantly evolving and have been further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic which is expected to have long-lasting effects on e-commerce," MAM co-head of real estate team in Europe Dana Gibson said.

"This changing landscape supports our strong conviction for the region's logistics real estate sector, with modern and strategically located facilities such as Heiaveien 8 needed to help leading retailers like Bohus meet the varying needs of their customers."

MAM and its specialist platforms have invested in the European logistics real estate sector for 15 years. It currently manages 56 properties in Finland, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

In July, MAM established a build-to-rent platform in the UK called Goodstone Living after seeing the sector emerge as a global mega-trend in real estate over the last 10 years.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Goodstone Living will focus on the development and long-term ownership of rental communities in urban locations, benefiting from a growing demand for rental housing and an undersupply of high-quality accommodation.

All homes developed by Goodstone Living will be focused on promoting decarbonisation and creating positive social value. The business will target net zero carbon operations for both its corporate and portfolio activities.

Read more: MAMGoodstone LivingMacquarie Asset ManagementDana Gibson
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP Capital GEFI sold to Macquarie
Macquarie launches build-to-rent platform
MAM fund buys waste company
Macquarie posts $3bn profit, makes hire
Macquarie finalises Waddell & Reed acquisition
Executive shuffle at Macquarie Group
Macquarie acquires US wealth manager
Macquarie fired 32 people in "consequence management"
Major firms criticised for substandard RI approach
Macquarie wealth fees income down 14%

Editor's Choice

BlackRock adds to APAC leadership

ANNABELLE DICKSON
BlackRock has named the head of iShares and index investments for Asia Pacific, promoting from within.

360 Capital winds up listed equities business

KANIKA SOOD
ASX-listed 360 Capital has wound up its Active Value Fund and sold Ralton Asset Management, as it exits listed equities.

World Pension Alliance condemns COVID early release

KANIKA SOOD
The international pension body is warning of the dangers in governments allowing unrestricted pension withdrawals as a pandemic response.

Iress steady amid OneVue integration

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Iress' half year results were solid with profit up 9% and earnings per share up 6%, as it finalises the integration of OneVue's business.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
31-2

AIST Superannuation Investment Conference (ASI) 2021 

SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Stephen Arnold

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
AORIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From humble beginnings, Aoris Investment Management founder Stephen Arnold has always been fascinated with money. He tells Kanika Sood how he took that fascination and built a business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.