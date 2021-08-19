Macquarie AM acquires logistics centre

Macquarie Asset Management's European logistics real estate strategy acquired a facility in Norway for around €67 million.

Heiaveien 8 is a warehouse and distribution centre in the Heia Business Park, around 25 minutes away from Oslo. It is a four-storey facility with an advanced autonomous fulfilment technology system and is 100% leased for the next 15 years to Bohus, the country's largest furniture retailer.

"Europe's supply chains are constantly evolving and have been further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic which is expected to have long-lasting effects on e-commerce," MAM co-head of real estate team in Europe Dana Gibson said.

"This changing landscape supports our strong conviction for the region's logistics real estate sector, with modern and strategically located facilities such as Heiaveien 8 needed to help leading retailers like Bohus meet the varying needs of their customers."

MAM and its specialist platforms have invested in the European logistics real estate sector for 15 years. It currently manages 56 properties in Finland, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

In July, MAM established a build-to-rent platform in the UK called Goodstone Living after seeing the sector emerge as a global mega-trend in real estate over the last 10 years.

Goodstone Living will focus on the development and long-term ownership of rental communities in urban locations, benefiting from a growing demand for rental housing and an undersupply of high-quality accommodation.

All homes developed by Goodstone Living will be focused on promoting decarbonisation and creating positive social value. The business will target net zero carbon operations for both its corporate and portfolio activities.