MA Financial splurges on 13th marina

MA Financial splurges on 13th marinaBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 15 FEB 2024 12:43PM
Read more: MA Financial, Julian Biggins, MA Marina Fund
MA Financial has purchased Queensland's East Coast Marina for $33 million, expanding its Marina Fund.
The East Coast Marina, located in Brisbane's Manly harbour, consists of 330 berths, dry storage for 240 vessels, 595 square metres of commercial buildings and a 160-vehicle car park.
MA Financial joint chief executive Julian Biggins said the acquisition aligns with the company's strategy, responding to the growing investor interest in alternative real estate assets.
He said that since the launch of the MA Marina Fund in April 2023, the group has received significant and sustained interest from domestic and international investors, who are keen for exposure to defensive, cash-generative assets largely uncorrelated to other asset classes.
"The performance of the portfolio has exceeded our expectations to date, and we believe the industry fundamentals support strong operating performance looking forward," Biggins said.
"The East Coast Marina will enhance the fund's offerings, presenting potential earnings growth opportunities and room for development."
MA Financial said it's largely focused on the active management of alternative assets and has significant investment and operational capability in retail, accommodation hotels, hospitality, and other real estate assets.
Earlier in the month, the asset manager dropped $96 million on a large-scale Melbourne hotel to seed the new MA Accommodation Fund.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Bell Asset Management looks to exit RE services|
UniSuper buys up Deer Park site|
Investment Trends ranks top five platforms|
MDA authorisations remain steady amid exodus
|Sponsored by
The rigour and research behind Macquarie's active ETFs
Go behind the scenes for an insider view of Macquarie's active ETF strategies and market analysis.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Danielle Mair
UNISUPER