Investment

MA Financial splurges on 13th marina

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 15 FEB 2024   12:43PM

MA Financial has purchased Queensland's East Coast Marina for $33 million, expanding its Marina Fund.

The East Coast Marina, located in Brisbane's Manly harbour, consists of 330 berths, dry storage for 240 vessels, 595 square metres of commercial buildings and a 160-vehicle car park.

MA Financial joint chief executive Julian Biggins said the acquisition aligns with the company's strategy, responding to the growing investor interest in alternative real estate assets.

He said that since the launch of the MA Marina Fund in April 2023, the group has received significant and sustained interest from domestic and international investors, who are keen for exposure to defensive, cash-generative assets largely uncorrelated to other asset classes.

"The performance of the portfolio has exceeded our expectations to date, and we believe the industry fundamentals support strong operating performance looking forward," Biggins said.

"The East Coast Marina will enhance the fund's offerings, presenting potential earnings growth opportunities and room for development."

MA Financial said it's largely focused on the active management of alternative assets and has significant investment and operational capability in retail, accommodation hotels, hospitality, and other real estate assets.

Earlier in the month, the asset manager dropped $96 million on a large-scale Melbourne hotel to seed the new MA Accommodation Fund. 

