Low-margin clients hurt practice valuations

Lower fee-paying clients are severely affecting financial advice practices' bottom line and ultimately drag business valuations, a new analysis reveals.

The latest Advice practice acquisition, sale & valuation guide from Centurion Market Makers highlights the struggle advice firms face in servicing clients that pay fees of $3000 per annum.

Clients that pay less than this amount tend to detract from the firm's value, seeing their multiples dip below 2x revenue.

Those in the market looking to acquire an advice practice are typically put off by this client base generating low-margin revenue, Centurion found, saying the level of work required significantly reduces profitability and drives the average multiple down.

"The exception being if an acquirer believes fees can be increased for those clients, the clients have the capacity to pay, and the vendor agrees to assist the acquirer to reprice those clients," the report read.

Prospective buyers are currently "acting in a very sophisticated manner and stratifying client bases when developing offers", willing to pay high multiples for high-value clients.

This means that while the average for the book can drop, high-quality clients are still demanding around a 3x recurring revenue multiple in CBD businesses.

Last year, Centurion valued practices that earn client fees between $2000 to $3000 per annum with 1.5x to 2.2x recurring revenue.

Other trends affecting profitability include the disappearance of grandfathered revenue.

To help secure improved profitability in the future, the report suggested that practices reprice low fee-paying clients that wish to remain a client and remove unprofitable ones.

Practices must also focus on the profitable client relationships that demonstrate a solid profit margin above the cost to serve.

Among the transactions that took place in 2023, the number of investors taking a minority or majority equity stake in scaled advice practices has increased.

"This area of the market is growing as consolidation in the sector continues and large-scale advice businesses require further capital to grow," Centurion said.

"In nearly every case our experience is that this valuation will be related to the profitability of the practice. Where profit is the metric, the return for the investor is aligned with the other shareholders in terms of focus and assessing a return on investment."

Ultimately, the analysis found that financial advice is still a profitable industry compared to other professional services businesses.

This is due to advice practices generating monthly recurring revenue with limited variances, having 90% to 100% annual fee client retention and very little to no bad debts.

"Based on the above it could be expected that financial advice businesses will continue to trade at a premium to many other small businesses and other professional service firms of the same scale," Centurion said.

"That said, while the industry has usually had favourable financing terms, including 10-year principal and interest loans, if this does not continue, we may see an associated decrease in valuations in line with shorter loan period amortisation payback periods."

Another survey from Elixir Consulting found that 170 advice practices earn profit margins of 23% on average.

Advice firms with a culture score of five out of five achieved on average earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 24.2%. Those that scored three or less reported a profit margin of 19.6%.

Elixir Consulting's Sue Viskovic said firms have the potential to achieve an EBIT of 34%

"Building a strong and empowered team is crucial for adviser success. By fostering a culture of shared ownership and appreciation, advisers can unlock significant growth potential," she said.

Viskovic added that practices that involved their team in strategy and improvement planning experienced an average of 25% EBIT compared to 20% for those practice owners who did their strategic planning on their own.