Link due to settle defunct Woodford fund with FCA

Link Group flagged it is in "advanced confidential discussions" with the UK's financial markets regulator to settle its investigation against the failed Woodford Equity Income Fund.

The case has dragged on since 2019, when fundie Mark Woodford went on YouTube to apologise to investors, whose money was trapped in the fund as it faced liquidity issues.

Link announced to the ASX today that its UK business Link Fund Solutions Limited (LFS), the trustee of the fund, is due to settle the Financial Conduct Authority's investigation.

By the same token, Link's divestment of Fund Solutions (which operates LFSL) to Waystone Group, has progressed. Should the sale proceed, Waystone will be free of any Woodford-related liabilities.

Waystone has until the end of March 2023 to conduct its due diligence.

If the divestment and settlement go ahead, Link said it will not receive any net proceeds from the sale of Fund Solutions and would take a hit of $449 million as a non-cash impairment charge in its half-year 2022 results.

"If a settlement is agreed with the FCA, it would resolve the current FCA investigation and would also be contingent on a scheme of arrangement of LFSL to resolve all Woodford related contingent liabilities and redress obligations of LFSL," Link said.

Flagging its overall performance for the period, Link made some $80.2 million in operating earnings before interest and taxes, which has increased about 12% compared to the prior corresponding period.

The sale of Pexa is due to earn fair value gain of approximately $322 million.

Dye & Durham was poised to takeover Link Group. This fell through last September after a court rejected the deal as necessary conditions could not be satisfied. This included the Woodford fund issues.