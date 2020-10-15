NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Insurance
Level premiums to remain
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 15 OCT 2020   12:13PM

Despite the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's (APRA) intervention to try and salvage individual disability income insurance, level premiums will continue to exist.

Speaking on a panel at the Association of Financial Advisers Conference, MLC chief of life insurance Sean McCormack said he doesn't believe APRA's changes will represent the "death knell" of level premiums as Australians still have insurance needs over the long term.

"The whole basis of level premium is about putting protection in place for the long term and I think what we'll see is more and more level premium contracts for fixed terms in nature and that will become more of the norm," McCormack said.

TAL chief executive Brett Clark said in some ways insurance businesses work better with level premiums but Australia in unique in its uptake and reliance.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

"I would hope there's a future for level premiums, that's our intent. That's. But there are complications and it's more complex around level premiums," he said.

He went on to explain that low interest rates puts pricing pressure on level premiums and how it works within a five-year piece with income protection needs to be worked through.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

"It's certainly not straightforward, it's more complicated. But it would be strange to me if it wasn't part of the future," he said.

AIA chief executive Damien Mu agreed and said the Australian market hasn't had a proper level premium or fixed term level premium product structure but the basis of the product is giving clients certainty.

"Let's fix a term where we can get certainty so therefore we are not over pricing products of a degree of uncertainty by factoring in that life might change in some circumstances, but there is certainty for a fixed term, when it's five, 10, 15 or 20 years that matches the client's needs," he said.

He explained the future of level premiums is thinking about how it works in the whole ecosystem and against best interest duty, price now versus price later and affordability.

Read more: APRASean McCormackAssociation of Financial AdvisersBrett ClarkDamien Mu
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
APRA highlights heatmaps success
APRA rolls out new assessment model
APRA resumes life insurance intervention
Transition away from LIBOR continues
Industry, APRA mull super merger costs
A new model is coming: Licensees
Stephen Jones admits to anti-life insurance bias
Aussies continue to drain super
ERS extension flagged, criticised
Trustees cutting corners: Rowell
Editor's Choice
Fresh fundies outperform
ALLY SELBY  |   12:45PM
A small cap fund backed by two fresh-faced investors with no prior funds management experience has managed to outperform the benchmark consistently since its inception in July 2018.
Stapling equals accountability: Hume
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:41PM
Senator Jane Hume said the newly-proposed stapling initiatives will force superannuation funds to take better accountability and create a new level of engagement with members.
Through good and bad: Advisers add value
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:47PM
Despite COVID-19 volatility, financial advisers have managed to deliver value of 5.2% or more each year to clients, according to new research.
Level premiums to remain
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:13PM
Despite the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's (APRA) intervention to try and salvage individual disability income insurance, level premiums will continue to exist.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something uvocHFk0