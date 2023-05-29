Newspaper icon
Lazard implements new leadership

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 29 MAY 2023   12:33PM

Lazard has promoted current chief executive of financial advisory Peter R. Orszag to the role of chief executive, while former chief executive and chair Kenneth M. Jacobs will step into the role of executive chair of the board.

Orszag has served as Lazard's chief executive of financial advisory since 2019, leading the firm's advisory businesses that serve companies and governments across the globe.

A Lazard veteran, Orszag has also held the roles of head of North America mergers and acquisitions and global co-head of healthcare, as well as managing director and vice chair of investment banking.

Prior to Lazard, Orszag served as the director of the office of management and budget in the Obama Administration.

"Peter is the optimal choice as the next chief executive of Lazard," Lazard lead independent director Richard D. Parsons said.

"Over his career spanning both banking and government, Peter has proven to be a strategic, visionary and decisive leader, with deep relationships across the industry and the ability to effectively lead Lazard through evolving global markets and complex geopolitical dynamics."

Meanwhile, Parsons paid tribute to the efforts of Orszag's predecessor: "We are tremendously grateful for Ken's leadership and contributions to Lazard as chairman and chief executive and we look forward to continuing to benefit from Ken's deep client relationships in his role as executive chair."

Jacobs served as chair and chief executive of Lazard since 2009.

Previously, he was deputy chair of the firm and chief executive of Lazard North America since 2002.

He initially joined Lazard in 1988.

Parsons added: "He is one of the world's premier bankers, and, for more than three decades, and throughout his tenure leading the firm, Ken has advised many of Lazard's most important clients with a commitment to understanding their needs and delivering optimal results."

Commenting on his new role, Orszag said he is honored, humbled, and excited to become the next chief executive of Lazard.

"I want to thank our board of directors and Ken for entrusting me with this role," he said.

"Put simply, it is a privilege to work with such exceptionally talented colleagues across the firm. I look forward to serving and supporting them, our clients, and our shareholders."

Jacobs added: "It has been the highlight of my professional career to lead Lazard for the past 14 years and an honor to have worked with such a talented and dedicated global team during my tenure.

"I look forward to continuing to work alongside the board, Peter, Evan and the leadership team, as well as with Lazard colleagues on client business around the world."

Jacob said Lazard's 175-year legacy speaks to its best-in-class people and its commitment to excellence in all that we do.

"I believe strongly that Peter is the right choice as chief executive for Lazard's next chapter in its storied history," he said.

The leadership changes will take effect on October 1.

The news comes after the firm announced it would reduce its global workforce by 10% this year to save on costs amid a lack of deal activity.

Read more: LazardPeter R. OrszagKenneth M. JacobsRichard D. Parsons
