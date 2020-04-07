NEWS
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Latest adviser exam results in
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 7 APR 2020   12:26PM

FASEA has announced more than 82% of financial advisers that sat the February exam were successful.

Releasing the results today, the body said 2231 advisers sat the exam in mid-February and 82% passed.

More than 30% of the advisers listed on ASIC's Financial Adviser Register have now sat the exam with about 27% of them passing.

FASEA chief executive Stephen Glenfield said the body is pleased with the latest results and congratulated all those that passed.

Glenfield also advised that the face-to-face June exam has also now been cancelled.

So far, 1700 advisers have registered for the June exam which will now be conducted online. From April 14 candidates will be able to book the exam as a remote option, irrespective of how close they live to an exam centre.

Alternatively, candidates can defer until August or a later date. Registrations for the October exam open on July 6.

In March FASEA announced the April exam would go online. At the time the June exam was offered as an alternative for those that still wished to complete the exam face-to-face.

