KPMG family business consultants launch advisory firm

KPMG alumni Michelle De Lucia, Dominic Pelligana and Andrew Muscara have launched Lineage Group, a new Australian advisory firm specialising in working with successful business families.

Based in Melbourne, the firm specialises in first to fifth-generation business families and has already established close relationships with some of Australia's most established families, including the Victor Smorgon Group.

"We have the ability to connect them to opportunities and networks they couldn't achieve on their own," partner Andrew Muscara added.

"Our experience strengthens families through business and business through families.

"We're looking forward to operating in our new business model, offering broader and dedicated support to our business families including M&A, capital structure optimisation, strategic & financial planning, family office, philanthropy & social impact and next generation transition and development."

According to the firm, "70% of global GDP comes from family businesses, yet few acknowledge the incredible commitment and contribution they make to our economy and society".

"Lineage Group believes family businesses are the optimal business model and treat them with the respect and understanding they deserve," the group said.

"Within a large firm, we saw how family businesses can be treated like a transaction, with little investment in a relationship, the very thing that families thrive on, and so do we," partner Michelle De Lucia said.

"Our successful track record of delivering for families comes from taking the time to truly understand them, inside and out."