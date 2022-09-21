Karen Phin retires from Magellan board

The independent non-executive director has flagged her intention to retire from the Magellan board at the conclusion of the company's annual general meeting on October 20.

A seasoned executive with over 25 years' experience in the financial sector, Phin joined the Magellan board in 2014 and served as a member of the audit and risk committee and as a member of the remuneration and nominations committee since her appointment.

Prior to Magellan, Phin worked as a managing director, head of capital advisory at Citi as well as managing director, head of capital management at UBS.

Commenting on Phin's departure, Magellan chair Hamish McLennan said: "Karen has provided invaluable service and capital markets expertise to the board. Karen also played an important in our regulatory engagements and fostering our innovation throughout the years, notably, when we launched our first active ETF."

"The board expresses its gratitude to Karen for her commitment and significant contribution over the years. We wish Karen all the best in the future."

Magellan said the change is part of its ongoing board renewal program, and the process of appointing an additional independent, non-executive director is underway.

It added that it anticipates one other non-executive director will retire, and the company will seek to appoint up to three new independent non-executive directors.

"I am excited for the next chapter of Magellan's growth and the year ahead," McLennan said.