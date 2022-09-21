Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Karen Phin retires from Magellan board

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 SEP 2022   12:50PM

The independent non-executive director has flagged her intention to retire from the Magellan board at the conclusion of the company's annual general meeting on October 20.

A seasoned executive with over 25 years' experience in the financial sector, Phin joined the Magellan board in 2014 and served as a member of the audit and risk committee and as a member of the remuneration and nominations committee since her appointment.

Prior to Magellan, Phin worked as a managing director, head of capital advisory at Citi as well as managing director, head of capital management at UBS.

Commenting on Phin's departure, Magellan chair Hamish McLennan said: "Karen has provided invaluable service and capital markets expertise to the board. Karen also played an important in our regulatory engagements and fostering our innovation throughout the years, notably, when we launched our first active ETF."

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

"The board expresses its gratitude to Karen for her commitment and significant contribution over the years. We wish Karen all the best in the future."

Magellan said the change is part of its ongoing board renewal program, and the process of appointing an additional independent, non-executive director is underway.

It added that it anticipates one other non-executive director will retire, and the company will seek to appoint up to three new independent non-executive directors.

"I am excited for the next chapter of Magellan's growth and the year ahead," McLennan said.

Read more: MagellanCitiHamish McLennanKaren PhinUBS
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Magellan FUM outflows continue
FICAP raises over $120k for charity
Charter Hall to commence second Chifley Tower
Magellan reports NPAT, FUM slide
Rainmaker unveils managed fund flow winners
NAB falls after cost growth revision
Magellan FUM decline continues but eases
Yarra Capital appoints institutional, intermediary leads
RBA scenario implies record costs: UBS
Rate rises more likely after unemployment plunge

Editor's Choice

Aware Super deepens TAL relationship

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
Aware Super has expanded its mandate with TAL, with the insurer to now provide cover to VicSuper members as well.

QIC adds to multi-sector private debt team

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:38PM
QIC's multi-sector private debt team is expanding with the appointment of Carlo Lucci as an associate director.

Active Super expands digital offering

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:19PM
The super fund introduced Super View, a new online data tool allowing members to see the identity, value and weightings of their investments.

Property fund hires from AXA IM

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:16PM
Retail property solutions provider United Property Service (UPS) has appointed Lisa Wood as its first asset management director.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
22

RG146 Refresher 

SEP
29

AICLA/ANZIIF Claims Convention 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Nathan Jacobsen

MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIVERGER LIMITED
Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen has steered the ship both figuratively and literally. After a career in the Australian Royal Navy, he has risen through the corporate ranks, leading teams with lessons learnt at sea. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.