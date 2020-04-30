Junk by name, junk by nature?

Junk bonds, despite the unfortunate name, aren't the trash of the investment world, although in the current uncertain environment they sure could be.

These credit products are issued by governments and companies, and offer higher rates of return to investors, albeit with heightened risk. In a world of low government bond yields (some below negative) and low term deposit rates, high yield bonds look very attractive, despite their risks.

These bonds attract credit ratings by houses such as Moody's or S&P of BBB- and lower, meaning they are sub-investment grade. This lower credit rating usually relates to higher debt levels (like banks), higher operational costs (like airlines) or businesses that are leveraged to the commodity cycle (like miners).

When business is good, these products provide investors with much higher returns as well as a source of income.

When business is bad, as it is undeniably so now, a good number of these bonds can turn sour.

"While investment-grade issuers typically are able to withstand considerably more macro and event-driven stress than their speculative-grade counterparts, the COVID-19 pandemic and oil price shocks have resulted in a marked increase in fallen angels," S&P Global Ratings said.

These issuers, who have fallen from investment grade to speculative grade, are now at their highest level since 2015, and the number is only likely to increase further, the ratings house said.

"Globally, fallen angels as a ratio to total investment-grade issuers is fast rising to its 10-year average," S&P Ratings said.

"The share of investment-grade issuers with a negative bias has surged, while the list of potential fallen angels has grown substantially as well, especially in sectors that have seen revenue pressure due to social distancing and the abrupt shutdown of travel."

Already this year, the global corporate default tally has hit 57, with missed interest and principal payments the cause of pain.

In market downturns and recessions, the liquidity characteristics of these products are substantially lower, yet despite the risks involved, asset consultant JANA said the majority of its super fund clients were invested in high yield credit.

"Nearly all of our super fund clients have investment into the broader credit sector, which will include direct or indirect allocations to high yield credit," JANA senior consultant David Schnell said.

"However, the structure and size of these allocations across our client base varies widely, as we have a number of different client types and risk tolerances."

Frontier Advisors principal consultant Andrew Kemp said with central banks buying up parts of the high yield bond market, investors have wanted to follow suit.

"We've seen some investors looking to participate in credit markets particularly where central bank programs have been introduced such as in parts of the high yield bond market," he said.

"More Australian investors are starting to refocus on credit market relative value particularly as more certainty is gained around member flows and early release of superannuation."

Frontier's clients usually allocate 5% of their assets to high yield bonds, he said.

"Frontier has upgraded its outlook on high yield bonds in particular, but some concerns still remain," Kemp said.

"The speed of the recovery in sub-investment grade bonds and loans has been dramatic, and with credit spreads contracting so dramatically from their late March extremes we're not looking to chase too hard right now."

Schnell believes defaults will increase over the coming months.

"We expect to see a material increase in defaults in the high yield market, especially in the energy sector and some other cyclical industries," he said.

"Whilst the high yield market has incorporated these increased default expectations, prices appear to have fallen much further than one would expect."

These low prices and high yields, which can look attractive to investors, reflect a level of fear in the market, he said.

"We see the current market prices and available yield as being driven by a strong degree of risk aversion from investors, and hence the yields available in the market seem to more than compensate for the expected level of bankruptcies over the next 12 months, even under somewhat draconian scenarios," Schnell said.

"This disconnect between what could be classified as a 'base case scenario' for the sectors and the economy as a whole, and the scenario implied by current pricing, is deeper and starker the more credit-intensive and complex the securities and sectors become."

Aberdeen Standard Investments head of Australian fixed income Garreth Innes said investors and funds must do their due diligence in the current environment.

"High yield credit spreads are wide (bond prices are low), so investors that have the capacity to take a long-term view and invest in corporates that will survive the current economic contraction should do well compared with other parts of the bond market where yields are already compressed," Innes argues.

"Super funds also have the ability to hedge out the embedded duration risk using liquid futures contracts if they so desire, which means that they will only be exposed to wide credit spreads (and not already-low government bond yields)."

But Grant Samuel Funds Management advisor Steve Miller is cautious about investing in high yield products at this time.

"I think there's opportunity but only for the brave," he said.

There is a reason junk bonds are attractively priced at the moment, he warned.

"High yield debt, in general, is not that well diversified; it's dominated by energy companies and oil companies in particular," Miller said.

They are also generally illiquid, especially in times of distress, he explained.

"If I were a super fund, and I was facing the potential for withdrawals, I'm not sure that I'd be contemplating investments in high yield debt at this point in time," Miller said.

"I think given the uncertainty in an ex ante sense that's confronting us, and given how fully priced risk is at the moment, I'm not sure that it's the most prudent thing in the world to be going out and investing in high yield - and I'm a bond guy."

Despite high yield traditionally being an added plus for the diversified portfolio, Mason Stevens chief executive and investment officer Vincent Hua believes that now is not the time to be making long-term moves.

"On a diversified basis it's always a good idea to have a bit of everything; history tells us that high yield bonds can actually provide a much higher return on a risk adjusted basis compared to a listed equity," he said.

"But this crisis is very unique; none of us have ever seen this. Everything that we say is based on opinion or prediction; it is not solid enough to make a long-term investment decision."

After 30 years working in markets, Hua said he has never seen anything like this before.

"I've seen a lot of crises, but this is not a financial crisis," he said.

"So before we start chasing for yield, let's make sure that we know what the hell's going on. And frankly I don't."

Super funds now face the perfect storm, he warned, as they would not have been able to predict hundreds of millions of dollars being prematurely withdrawn.

"From an asset liability point of view, that's a disaster," he said.

Super funds invest with a long-term view, he explained, "the longer term, the better".

"If the current situation persists beyond the next couple of months, what do you think the likely scenario is?" Hua said.

"Number one, I can tell you, the government will probably let more people withdraw from their super funds. Secondly, asset prices will be lower.

"And last and but not least, why are you investing in a long-term asset when you are not sure what your liability profiles are at this point in time?"

Hua questioned whether investors truly understand the risks involved in investing in junk bonds.

"How many people understand or have the courage to tell you that they don't understand the underlying risk?" He said.

"You can buy a high yield bond from an oil issuer, or you can buy a high yield bond issued by UBS. The return might be the same, but the risks are not.

"How many investors actually understand those risks? Very few, especially in this part of the world."

Miller similarly doubts whether people are truly cognisant of the liquidity attributes of high yield products.

"I don't think the liquidity attributes of bonds and in particular high yield bonds are understood well, at the individual superannuant and even in some cases at a trustee level," he said.

He doesn't believe there is much hope for upside in the coming months.

"From where we are now in terms of risk markets, the best we can hope for is a 'three steps forward, two steps back' type of recovery - at best," Miller said.

"Given where valuations are, I worry that there's still some downside to risk markets and if there's downside to risk markets, you don't want to be caught in an illiquid and non-diversified asset like high yield, one that in general, is very much related to the fortunes of the oil market.

"And where we are with oil at the moment is anyone's guess."