General
JP Morgan's coronavirus contingency plan
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 5 MAR 2020   2:57PM

Global investing powerhouse JP Morgan has started testing out its coronavirus contingency plan, in case the virus develops into a global pandemic.

Thousands of the bank's US employees have been asked to spend a day working from home in the coming weeks; in a bid to iron out any kinks should the virus spread throughout the United States, causing JP Morgan to close its domestic offices.

Institutional bankers in secondary offices across Brooklyn, New York and New Jersey may also be sent to work from home.

JP Morgan has dubbed the contingency plan "Project Kennedy" and will involve staff testing out their remote access capabilities so as to ensure the firm can continue to serve its customers in the event of a pandemic.

According to Bloomberg, there are 127,137 employees in the firm's consumer banking business in the US. About 10% of these employees will be asked to test working from home over the next few weeks.

Banks around the world have been rolling out their own contingency plans in response to COVID-19, limiting or restricting staff travel, and forcing some staff to quarantine themselves or work from home. Some banks have tried isolating teams and splitting shifts.

Just a week ago, JP Morgan told its staff it was restricting travel to safeguard employees against the spreading virus.

