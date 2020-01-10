Janus Henderson shuts down Aussie fund

Janus Henderson Investors has shut down the $159 million Australian version of its global emerging market equities fund, returning capital to investors.

The Australian fund was officially terminated on October 31 and the windup concluded a month after.

Final payments to investors were made on 2 December 2019, a local spokesperson for the company said.

Last year, the fund manager's EM equities team led by Glen Finegan left the company en masse. Janus Henderson restocked the team with hires from a UK boutique and continues to offer the capability in other parts of the world.

The company initially took the decision of closing down the Australian fund in March, at the same time as Finegan's departure, but owing to a wave of redemptions.

The initial date of termination was set for April 2019.

"In Australia, due to the significant size of redemption requests for the Janus Henderson Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund...the responsible entity of the fund has determined that the fund will be terminated," it said.

"We firmly believe that given the limited remaining assets in the fund held by the remaining unitholders, this action is in the best interests of all unitholders."

Earlier in 2019, Janus Henderson pulled out of its Australian equities business and returned about $490 million to investors after failing to swell and diversify its assets under management.

It maintains a big presence in fixed interest in Australia and managed about $40.5 billion in total at March end (including Kapstream's 12 billion AUM at the time).

Finegan has since started a new boutique called Skerryvore in partnership with the UK business of Australian multi-affiliate Bennelong Funds Management.