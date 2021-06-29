JANA appoints director

The $850 billion asset consultant has hired a former AMP business development manager to grow its client base.

Sai Srinivasan has joined JANA as client development director. He spent over two years at AMP, joining as an account manager - workplace super NSW.

Srinivasan was previously an account manager at TWUSUPER and spent over two years at First State Super as a financial adviser and later NSW team leader - income stream advice service.

He was also a financial adviser at Local Government Super and FuturePlus Financial Services.

JANA head of client development Lauren O'Neill said the firm is delighted to welcome Srinivasan.

"A key strategic driver for JANA is to continue to grow our client base across the not-for-profit, superannuation and insurance sectors. Sai will play a leading role in supporting JANA to meet our growth plans, through increasing diversification in the sectors we serve and expanding our capabilities in the areas where we are already market-leading," she said.

"Sai will also work closely with our consultants deliver the best outcomes possible for both our current and future clients."

JANA recently appointed former Mercer executive Michael Maher as co-head of the not-for-profit client sector working alongside Michael Karagianis.

JANA's NFP division is one of the firm's fastest-growing client groups, comprising close to half of its clients by number.

New JANA clients in the NFP space include Queensland-based TUH Health Fund and Foundation North, New Zealand's largest philanthropic trust.