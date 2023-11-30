Iress upgrades earnings guidance, accelerates transformation

Iress has upgraded its FY23 earnings guidance range from $118 million - $122 million to $123 million - $128 million, a result of its well-executed transformation strategy that stabilised revenues and tempered costs.

The accelerated transformation has led to a 2.6% increase in revenue in the second half of FY23 compared to the first half. This growth is attributed to a more favourable cost base, particularly due to lower staff costs, contributing to the improved financial outlook.

The financial software and data firm also reported an uplift in customer sentiment, indicating positive reception to its strategic changes. Part of the transformation includes the launch of products such as Advisely for wealth management and a cloud-native Iress FIX Hub for trading.

Meanwhile, Iress' strategy in the UK has evolved, including a decision to segment its operations and focus on specific areas. This restructuring, which involved the sale of MFA and will soon include the Platforms business, with the intent to allocate the proceeds toward reducing net debt.

Notably, net debt has decreased from $375 million as of June 30 to $308 million as of October 31.

Iress chief executive Marcus Price said the transformation plan has been accelerated and is yielding tangible results.

"We are executing our significant transformation plan well and remain confident we're on the right path towards the Iress Group operating at Rule of 40," Price said.

He also highlighted the role of the refreshed leadership team and new structure that aligns remuneration with the performance of each business unit and the company.

"The new structure is delivering on our objective of delivering more value to our customers," Price said.