IOOF restructures technology division

Following the completion of the acquisition of MLC, IOOF shifted the responsibilities of technology which has led to the departure of its chief information officer.

Sharam Hekmat held the position for nearly five years and was responsible for managing the IT department of approximately 900 staff, encompassing data centres, infrastructure and cloud, IT operations and other elements including strategy, data, software development, analysis and cyber security.

The responsibility for technology will now fall under chief operating officer Frank Lombardo in the form of a new operating model.

"Combining technology and operations more closely aligns technology with the product and platform simplification roadmap," IOOF said in a statement.

"Concurrently, analysis has been undertaken on the integration roadmap since completion and has identified opportunities to accelerate product and platform simplification, subject to further evaluation, which may change the original technology approach."

The diversified financial group noted that accelerating product and platform may deliver additional synergies, which it expects to be $218 million pre-tax p.a. by FY24 but may incur implementation costs.

It comes as IOOF recorded an underlying net loss after tax of $143.5 million for FY21.

Revenue for the year was up 31% to $769.9 million, of which $69.1 million came from MLC and $700.8 million from the wider IOOF business. This includes the first full 12 months of contribution from ANZ's Pensions and Investments business, and a month of MLC.

Meanwhile, underlying NPAT grew 19% to $147.8 million. Reported net loss after tax of $143.5 million was driven by previously reported non-cash impairment of $200 million, and integration expenses of the acquisitions. Gross margin slid 3bps to 37bps as IOOF continued to turn off legacy structures including grandfathered commissions.