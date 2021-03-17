IOOF firms abandon ship

Four IOOF financial advice firms have joined Count Financial ahead of the MLC acquisition, with one firm seeking a licensee without "hidden agendas".

Magnis Financial Planning, Glenbuckie, Aim Financial Advice and Strategic Wealth Management were previously operating under IOOF's Bridges and Executive Wealth Management Financial Services.

Sydney-based Strategic Wealth Management principal Nicholas Moustacas said one of the main reasons to partner with the CountPlus-owned licensee was that it is not owned by a company that's priority is to sell product.

"Secondly, there are clearly no hidden agendas with their model. We have the support to succeed because they know our growth and success is linked to theirs," Moustacas said.

"And thirdly, in my opinion their professional standards team is the best in the industry, which gives us comfort that the other advisers in the network will have the same high level of standards & processes that we strive to maintain."

IOOF announced its plans in August to acquire 100% of MLC Wealth comprising its financial advice, platforms, and asset management business for $1.44 billion.

Following the announcement, several advice firms have left the MLC licence including HFM & Partners.

The four firms joining the network marks further growth for Count Financial after Plan Protect and YS Financial Planning from Sydney and Financial Stability from Melbourne joined last month.

Count Financial chief advice officer Andrew Kennedy said the licensee continues to target quality advice firms to join the network.

"These are all quality advice firms that have a reputation for delivering exceptional client outcomes, so we're extremely pleased to have them coming on board," Kennedy said.

"They bring experience and expertise to our network and they will be a great cultural fit for the other advisers in Count Financial community."