IOOF faces new class action

Shine Lawyers today commenced a new class action against IOOF on behalf of shareholders.

Shine Lawyers conducted an investigation into misconduct at IOOF which included obtaining a Federal Court order for IOOF to produce documents relevant to the alleged misconduct.

"IOOF shareholders have repeatedly seen the value of their shares wiped out by numerous alleged failures of IOOF's management over several years," Shine Lawyers class action practice leader Craig Allsopp said.

"To date, these shareholders have not been able to recover any of their losses. I'm glad to be pursuing a solution for the many people affected by IOOF's alleged misconduct."

The class action is "largely unrelated" to the claim brought against IOOF by APRA, instead focussing on alleged misconduct within IOOF from 2009 to 2015.

Litigation Lending is funding the action.

"The Financial Services Royal Commission and other enquiries have revealed extensive wrongdoing within the financial services sector," Litigation Lending chief executive Stuart Price said.

"Class actions like the IOOF class action require the management of financial services companies such as IOOF to account for alleged failures, and promote good corporate governance within the sector."

Shine Lawyers is calling on IOOF shareholders who acquired their shares between March 2014 and July 2015 to participate in the class action.

A spokesperson from IOOF said: "IOOF does not comment on the speculative actions of legal firms that are seeking expressions of interest from IOOF shareholders in joining a potential class action."

This comes after Quinn Emanuel Urqhart & Sullivan filed a class action against IOOF in April 2019.

That action was a direct response to evidence given at the Royal Commission and legal proceedings brought by APRA against five IOOF executives.

APRA sought to disqualify former chief executive Chris Kelaher, former IOOF chair George Vernados, chief financial officer David Coulter, general manager of legal, risk and compliance Paul Vine and general counsel Gary Riordan.

APRA's legal proceedings, however, were unsuccessful with the Federal Court finding that IOOF did not contravene the Superannuation Industry Supervision Act.