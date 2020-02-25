NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
IOOF faces new class action
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 25 FEB 2020   11:49AM

Shine Lawyers today commenced a new class action against IOOF on behalf of shareholders.

Shine Lawyers conducted an investigation into misconduct at IOOF which included obtaining a Federal Court order for IOOF to produce documents relevant to the alleged misconduct.

"IOOF shareholders have repeatedly seen the value of their shares wiped out by numerous alleged failures of IOOF's management over several years," Shine Lawyers class action practice leader Craig Allsopp said.

"To date, these shareholders have not been able to recover any of their losses. I'm glad to be pursuing a solution for the many people affected by IOOF's alleged misconduct."

The class action is "largely unrelated" to the claim brought against IOOF by APRA, instead focussing on alleged misconduct within IOOF from 2009 to 2015.

Litigation Lending is funding the action.

"The Financial Services Royal Commission and other enquiries have revealed extensive wrongdoing within the financial services sector," Litigation Lending chief executive Stuart Price said.

"Class actions like the IOOF class action require the management of financial services companies such as IOOF to account for alleged failures, and promote good corporate governance within the sector."

Shine Lawyers is calling on IOOF shareholders who acquired their shares between March 2014 and July 2015 to participate in the class action.

A spokesperson from IOOF said: "IOOF does not comment on the speculative actions of legal firms that are seeking expressions of interest from IOOF shareholders in joining a potential class action."

This comes after Quinn Emanuel Urqhart & Sullivan filed a class action against IOOF in April 2019.

That action was a direct response to evidence given at the Royal Commission and legal proceedings brought by APRA against five IOOF executives.

APRA sought to disqualify former chief executive Chris Kelaher, former IOOF chair George Vernados, chief financial officer David Coulter, general manager of legal, risk and compliance Paul Vine and general counsel Gary Riordan.

APRA's legal proceedings, however, were unsuccessful with the Federal Court finding that IOOF did not contravene the Superannuation Industry Supervision Act.

Read more: IOOFShine LawyersAPRAChris KelaherCraig AllsoppDavid CoulterGary RiordanGeorge Vernados
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Long-time IOOF director steps down
Status quo not option for remuneration: APRA
Shape up on climate change risk: APRA
APRA introduces annual stress-testing
Regulators praise super law reform
ANZ completes OnePath sale to IOOF
Regulators should face consequences for non-compliance: FSC
AMP faces fresh class action
New MySuper outcomes tool set for release
Industry split over super fee hike
Editor's Choice
SMSF property adviser pleads guilty
ELIZA BAVIN
The director of a 'one-stop-shop' for SMSFs has pleaded guilty to 17 counts of aggravated deception and one count of dishonest dealings with documents.
Carbon footpath important, not footprint: AXA
ALLY SELBY
The multi-asset manager has warned of the effects of climate change on investor's portfolios, urging them to assess a company's "carbon footpath" over eliminating polluters altogether.
Qualitas launches build-to-rent fund
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Qualitas has launched a new build-to-rent fund, backed by the CEFC, with an environmentally friendly bent.
Stability needed: Maroney
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
SMSF Association chief executive John Maroney gave a final address to the association's annual conference, calling for stability and engagement amid industry change.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something LOiSOxQy