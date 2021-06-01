NEWS
Executive Appointments

IOOF completes merger, appoints executives

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 1 JUN 2021   12:25PM

IOOF completed its acquisition of MLC Wealth from National Australia Bank yesterday, adding 406 financial advisers to IOOF and making key appointments.

Nine months after announcing the deal, IOOF has integrated MLC Wealth in a move that has also doubled the size of IOOF's advice business to $494 billion in funds under management.

A single senior leadership and management structure is now in place. Garry Mulcahy has been appointed chief asset management officer. He was previously MLC executive general manager for asset management from 2009 to 2018.

In his new role, Mulcahy will be responsible for IOOF's return to active investment management.

Meanwhile, Sawsan Howard has been appointed chief corporate affairs and marketing officer, joining from AustralianSuper where she was general manager of brand and corporate affairs.

As a result of the consolidation work and planning in advance of completion, IOOF expects to deliver a run-rate of between $65 million to $80 million of the estimated $150 million in cost synergies by the end of FY22.

IOOF chief advice officer Darren Whereat said securing the 406 advisers to come across to IOOF was a success. He said this was 84% of the advisers IOOF had targeted to come across, with some identified as not suitable to come across.

"We've done a lot of work engaging with the advisers and helping them understand how we believe in advice and the significant investment we have made in technology. We've also worked to understand the uniqueness of their communities in Godfrey Pembroke and TenFifty - which we are preserving," Whereat told Financial Standard.

IOOF will now have more than 1500 advisers across its various dealer groups.

Whereat said that in the self-employed space, he respects the decision of advisers who did not want to join IOOF.

"Early on, some businesses chose not to come in and I respect that decision... However, some of them were so quick out of the blocks that we didn't really get a chance to talk to them. In the self-employed space, though, it's about partnership and you have to respect people's ability to choose who best suits them," he said.

"We weren't arrogant enough to think we would get them all and that's turned out to be the case."

The acquisition has also seen IOOF's number of staff almost double to about 5000. It is understood that very few redundancies were made, with MLC Wealth originally bring over more than 3000 in terms of staff headcount.

