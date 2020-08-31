NEWS
Investment
IOOF buys MLC Wealth for $1.4bn
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 31 AUG 2020   9:56AM

Wealth manager IOOF has launched a $1 billion capital raising to help fund the acquisition of MLC Wealth in a deal worth $1.4 billion.

The agreement follows the announcement by NAB in 2018 to exit the business, saying the decision is in line with its strategy to simplify and focus on its core banking business.

IOOF chief executive Renato Mota said the opportunity to acquire the wealth business was compelling.

"MLC is a natural fit with IOOF and presents a unique opportunity to create value from synergies for the benefit of clients, members and shareholders," Mota said.

"This is a once in a generation opportunity to create the leading wealth manager of the future.

"As the financial services industry reshapes, a much bigger and better IOOF will position it at the forefront of the industry transformation.  In this new era, and in response to changing societal and technological needs, the new IOOF will have the ability to offer unmatched choice and accessibility of quality financial advisory and wealth management services to all Australians."

IOOF will acquire 100% of MLC Wealth comprising its financial advice, platforms and asset management business for $1.44 billion.

The acquisition will be funded by a $1 billion fully underwritten institutional placement and accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer, $250 million of incremental senior debt via an underwritten syndicated debt facility, $200 million in a subordinated loan note issues to NAB and $40 million of existing IOOF cash.

IOOF confirmed it will not assume conduct or remediation liability for the MLC business.

NAB chief executive Ross McEwan said the bank had a clear plan and the sale of MLC enables it to prioritise investment and focus on executive its refreshed strategy.

"NAB has taken a disciplined approach over the past two years to transform the business and prepares it for exit.  Significant work has been done by MLC chief executive Geoff Lloyd and his executive team to modernise and strengthen the MLC business and remediate customers," McEwan said.

"We have explored a range of transaction options and are confident this sale provides the best outcome for NAB shareholders and for MLC stakeholders.  We recognise the specialised nature of wealth management and the opportunity for the MLC business as part of IOOF."

IOOF said the transaction will transform the business into the largest retail wealth manager in terms of funds under management (FUM) totalling $510 billion, the largest advice business with 1884 advisers and the second biggest super provide with funds under administration at $173 billion.

Mota said scale will be critical for success and ensuring both clients and shareholders benefit from the industry transformation.

"Merging two of the longest standing businesses in wealth management brings together a combined culture and common purpose of community spirit and supporting people to achieve their financial goals," he said.

"The combination of IOOF and MLC brings wide-ranging capabilities, technical expertise and a purpose driven mindset to enable the new-era group to significantly enhance choice, accessibility and client experience."

IOOF said the acquisition presents significant opportunities to simplify and streamline the combined operations to deliver better results.

It said it is targeting pre-tax synergies of $150 million per annum by the third full year of ownership on a run-rate basis.

