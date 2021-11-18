NEWS
Investment

InvestSMART launches ethical product

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 18 NOV 2021   11:50AM

ASX-listed InvestSMART Group has added a diversified ethical portfolio to its investment menu.

The Ethical Growth Portfolio invests in five to 15 ethical ETFs across Australian equities, international equities and bonds. The Morningstar Australia Moderate Target Allocation NR AUD is the benchmark.

The underlying ETFs must be sustainable, responsible, and or ethical. Certain cash positions and other asset types deemed not relevant for ESG analysis are excluded from the criteria.

The current top holdings in the fund are CSL, Commonwealth Bank, Apple, Microsoft and Westpac.

Delivering Income from Infrastructure

The offer opened on November 15 and closes on November 26. The minimum investment is $10,000 with management fees capped at $451 p.a. while the brokerage fee is the greater of $4.95 or 99bps per trade per security.

"With the InvestSMART's Ethical Growth Portfolio it has never been easier or more affordable to own a professionally managed portfolio of sustainable, responsible and ethical investments providing exposure to a diverse range of asset classes," InvestSMART said.

The new portfolio is eligible for a Fundlater loan which allows lower-balance investors to invest $10,000 now in ETF portfolios with a $4000 initial investment, with the rest split into monthly instalments.

InvestSMART's Fundlater loans the investor the remaining $6000. The investor then pays back the amount over 20 monthly instalments of $320 each. This includes a $20 per month fee.

They can choose to pay off the remaining amount of $6000 at any time, with no exit fees or the remaining $20 monthly fees.

InvestSMART is promising no margin calls for investors. The company is using its cash to fund the loans for the product at the minute but plans to use other lenders as demand grows.

