Investors unprepared for unexpected events: Study

Over 70% of companies are not prepared to detect unexpected events like COVID-19, according to a survey of over 400 global risk and compliance decision makers.

The study by Dataminr found that only 29% of firms felt confident they have the technology to accurately obtain an early view of unexpected events.

The study, titled Risk in a Real-Time World and conducted by Forrester Consulting, surveyed 410 global risk and compliance decision-makers across Australia, New Zealand, the US and the UK.

It evaluated current risk management priorities and practices, and how real-time information is used in risk management and crisis response.

Dataminr chief executive Ted Bailey said the COVID-19 pandemic has made companies aware of their weak spots.

"At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, enterprises all over the world realized their blind spots within risk management and security that ultimately threatened the safety of their people, operations, brand reputation and bottom lines," Bailey said.

"In an era where organisations and leaders are now defined by how they respond to impactful, disruptive and divisive events, being caught unaware or unprepared can cause lasting damage to a company."

The study analysed the findings, and identified inflexible tooling, lack of cross-functional collaboration, issues with confidence and company culture as stand-out challenges for global enterprises in their crisis preparedness response and planning.

Two key challenges identified were siloed processes and inflexible technology stacks. Around 68% of enterprise risk decision-makers find access to real-time information to be siloed.

Over half (52%) of global risk and compliance decision-makers found cross-functional collaboration challenging, and 50% found process efficiency challenging when it comes to operationalising real-time information.

"As risks grow in speed and complexity, it's evident that enterprises are recognizing the need to proactively identify and mitigate risks as they unfold," said Dataminr chief operating officer Jason Edelboim.

"Business resilience in 2021 means having a holistic view of your unique risk profile. A flexible risk framework, AI technology and real-time information all together offer an advantage for enterprise leaders who need to respond with speed and confidence."