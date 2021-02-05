NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Technology
Investors unprepared for unexpected events: Study
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 5 FEB 2021   11:40AM

Over 70% of companies are not prepared to detect unexpected events like COVID-19, according to a survey of over 400 global risk and compliance decision makers.

The study by Dataminr found that only 29% of firms felt confident they have the technology to accurately obtain an early view of unexpected events.

The study, titled Risk in a Real-Time World and conducted by Forrester Consulting, surveyed 410 global risk and compliance decision-makers across Australia, New Zealand, the US and the UK.

It evaluated current risk management priorities and practices, and how real-time information is used in risk management and crisis response.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

Dataminr chief executive Ted Bailey said the COVID-19 pandemic has made companies aware of their weak spots.

"At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, enterprises all over the world realized their blind spots within risk management and security that ultimately threatened the safety of their people, operations, brand reputation and bottom lines," Bailey said.

"In an era where organisations and leaders are now defined by how they respond to impactful, disruptive and divisive events, being caught unaware or unprepared can cause lasting damage to a company."

The study analysed the findings, and identified inflexible tooling, lack of cross-functional collaboration, issues with confidence and company culture as stand-out challenges for global enterprises in their crisis preparedness response and planning.

Two key challenges identified were siloed processes and inflexible technology stacks. Around 68% of enterprise risk decision-makers find access to real-time information to be siloed.

Over half (52%) of global risk and compliance decision-makers found cross-functional collaboration challenging, and 50% found process efficiency challenging when it comes to operationalising real-time information.

"As risks grow in speed and complexity, it's evident that enterprises are recognizing the need to proactively identify and mitigate risks as they unfold," said Dataminr chief operating officer Jason Edelboim.

"Business resilience in 2021 means having a holistic view of your unique risk profile. A flexible risk framework, AI technology and real-time information all together offer an advantage for enterprise leaders who need to respond with speed and confidence."

Read more: RiskCOVID-19DataminrTed BaileyJason Edelboim
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Jobs, jobs, jobs
Chief economist update: Eurozone at risk of double-dip
Chief economist update: RBA extends QE
IOOF buffeted by advice restructure
Real estate proves resilience: CoreLogic
Mental health over financial health: Research
Australians drain $35bn from super
RBA measures not solely due to COVID: Treasury
ATO prepares for end of ERS
Climate change greater threat than COVID: Report
Editor's Choice
Diversa, BetaShares relationship probed
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics has questioned Future Super, Verve and Diversa Trustees on their relationship with BetaShares.
JPMAM unveils sustainable fund
KARREN VERGARA
J.P. Morgan Asset Management has launched a sustainable fund in Australia following the success of its European strategy.
Industry fund promotes for GM role
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
A major industry superannuation fund has promoted from within to fill a vacant general manager position.
Lifecycle products cost members: Research
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:42AM
New Rainmaker research has found being a member of a typical lifecycle MySuper product could reduce a person's retirement savings by up to 23% by age 70.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lucy Steed
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MELIOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
Melior chief executive Lucy Steed doesn't do things by accident; she has always known what she is good at and where her path is. But a few years ago, she was forced to align her head with her heart. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something eAIFWSex