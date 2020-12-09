NEWS
Investment
Investec to close Aussie business
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 DEC 2020   12:46PM

The South African wealth manager and banking group is exiting the Australian market after 20 years.

The company said the move is not a reflection of performance of the Australian business or employees, but a "strategic exit" to focus on its core markets of UK and South Africa.

It will exit Australia over the coming 18 months, and 98 staff in total will be impacted.

Investec has reached an agreement to spin out its corporate advisory business to a successor entity owned by the senior leadership team. The corporate advisory business will continue as an affiliate in Investec's network.

Secondly, Investec Australia plans to fully transition the loan book (and associated investment portfolio) to the UK operations.

Lastly, it is in advanced discussions to externalise parts of the business.

Investec Australia recently sold its property funds management business, and in 2014 sold its professional finance business to Bank of Queensland.

"The decision was not taken lightly, and while unfortunate timing, we wanted to ensure we were as transparent as possible with our people and allowed sufficient time for staff consultations and an orderly exit from the market," Investec Australia chief executive and country head Milton Samios said, adding the local business had performed strongly especially over the last five years.

"I am saddened by the decision to close the local office but understand this is the right decision for the global business. I am in discussions with the local and global teams to develop personalised transition plans for employees and to externalise business functions where possible."

Investec Wealth and Investment UK chief executive Ciaran Whelan said: "We understand 2020 has been a difficult year for us all, globally, and making this announcement ahead of Christmas is hard on people. However, once the decision was made, we felt a responsibility to be as transparent as possible and provide clarity on the decision and transition process."

"Our employees and clients are our focus during this time. We are working directly with employees to ensure they are supported. For clients, we are committed to ensuring there is no impact on their deals or transactions and that there will be a smooth transition to the UK business."

