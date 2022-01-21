NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Inflation to retreat in 2022: Fund manager

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 21 JAN 2022   12:22PM

Investors should not fear high levels of inflation as it will diminish by the end of 2022, one fund manager predicts.

T. Rowe Price portfolio specialist Laurence Taylor forecasts that inflation will peak but will also fade in the same year.

The combination of fiscal stimulus and an outpouring of consumption have exacerbated the supply chain issues will help drive higher inflation levels.

Yet, in line with rising interest rates, Taylor said inflation will eventually fade as central banks across the globe respond to high inflation data.

"Central banks are currently trying to balance the need to support economies with a growing need to bring up the cost of money, which has been abnormally distorted by COVID-19," he said.

"In short, this is the lift-off point for interest rates out of necessity, as letting inflation and speculation run out of control is not a good option. But recovery is still in its early stages and dramatic increases in rates will likely disrupt the improvement pattern and unduly stress balance sheets somewhere in the global financial system."

In Australia, inflation rose 3% in the 12 months to September 2021, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

This is benign compared to US inflation levels, which soared to a 39-year high of 6.8%, up from 2.3% at the end of 2019, an EY analysis shows.

"There are clearly global factors at play that we need to watch closely. What happens in the US can hit our shores, particularly as a small open economy. But we also need to be cognisant of the important differences - cyclical as well as technical (the treatment of housing, like including what an owner of a house would otherwise be paying in rent, and the inclusion of used cars, for example) - and that suggests that the inflation cycle in Australia will be more muted than in the US," EY said.

Referring to energy prices, Taylor does not see supply in oil or gas falling short over the medium to long term.

He also expects the broader supply chain issues to diminish in 2022.

"For example, the approximately 30% increase in used car prices over the past 18 months is because new cars are not shipping or available to buy due to the short supply of semiconductors. There have also been very large increases in the US minimum wage which are more one-off than permanent," he said.

Read more: EYLaurence TaylorAustralian Bureau of StatisticsT. Rowe Price
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Economic recap: Week to November 19
T. Rowe Price to acquire credit manager
New head of institutional at T. Rowe Price
Economic recap: Week to September 3
ERS re-contributions won't be taxed
Wage growth remains low
T. Rowe Price names chief executive
ESG lead departs super fund
Index fund tops risk-adjusted rankings
Chief economist update: How do you solve a problem like Australia's housing?

Editor's Choice

BNP Paribas AM appoints wholesale distribution head

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
BNP Paribas Asset Management promoted from within to fill the role of head of wholesale distribution for Australia and New Zealand.

Use of cryptos to boom in 2022: Research

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
One billion people will own some form of cryptocurrency by the end of 2022, new research suggests.

ASIC reviews ETP naming conventions

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC is proposing to overhaul the naming conventions of exchange-traded products so that the names are "true to label".

GPT Group restructures

CHLOE WALKER
GPT Group (GPT) has announced today changes to its leadership team and adjustments to its organisational structure.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.