Inflation to retreat in 2022: Fund manager

Investors should not fear high levels of inflation as it will diminish by the end of 2022, one fund manager predicts.

T. Rowe Price portfolio specialist Laurence Taylor forecasts that inflation will peak but will also fade in the same year.

The combination of fiscal stimulus and an outpouring of consumption have exacerbated the supply chain issues will help drive higher inflation levels.

Yet, in line with rising interest rates, Taylor said inflation will eventually fade as central banks across the globe respond to high inflation data.

"Central banks are currently trying to balance the need to support economies with a growing need to bring up the cost of money, which has been abnormally distorted by COVID-19," he said.

"In short, this is the lift-off point for interest rates out of necessity, as letting inflation and speculation run out of control is not a good option. But recovery is still in its early stages and dramatic increases in rates will likely disrupt the improvement pattern and unduly stress balance sheets somewhere in the global financial system."

In Australia, inflation rose 3% in the 12 months to September 2021, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

This is benign compared to US inflation levels, which soared to a 39-year high of 6.8%, up from 2.3% at the end of 2019, an EY analysis shows.

"There are clearly global factors at play that we need to watch closely. What happens in the US can hit our shores, particularly as a small open economy. But we also need to be cognisant of the important differences - cyclical as well as technical (the treatment of housing, like including what an owner of a house would otherwise be paying in rent, and the inclusion of used cars, for example) - and that suggests that the inflation cycle in Australia will be more muted than in the US," EY said.

Referring to energy prices, Taylor does not see supply in oil or gas falling short over the medium to long term.

He also expects the broader supply chain issues to diminish in 2022.

"For example, the approximately 30% increase in used car prices over the past 18 months is because new cars are not shipping or available to buy due to the short supply of semiconductors. There have also been very large increases in the US minimum wage which are more one-off than permanent," he said.