Industry funds set to gobble up over 50% of superannuation assets

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 21 MAR 2024   12:49PM

Industry funds will soon be home to more than 50% of all superannuation assets, as per Deloitte's Dynamics of the Australian Superannuation System report.

Retail funds are anticipated to grow in the future, thanks to their existing scale, a wealthier demographic base, and the ability to invest capital in the development of new products that retain members through retirement. However, the report forecasts that SMSFs will lose market share in the next two decades. This is due to the older demographic transitioning to retirement and commencing material drawdowns of their assets.

Currently, industry funds hold 44% of superannuation assets, retail funds hold 23%, and SMSFs hold 27%.

However, in the next two decades, the distribution is expected to change to 51%, 23%, and 22% for industry, retail, and SMSFs, respectively.

Industry funds are expected to remain the largest pre-retirement sector, with the stapling measures favouring them under the Your Future, Your Super package.

Retail funds will also grow, but at a slower rate reflecting the gradual remediation of issues raised by the Hayne Royal Commission.

SMSFs will remain popular, but their growth is expected to be less strong for pre-retirement assets.

Meanwhile, industry funds and SMSFs are expected to dominate the post-retirement space.

Again, the stapling of superannuation accounts plays a role here for industry funds, as individuals are more likely to remain members of the same fund after retirement, the report said.

SMSFs have a significant portion of their assets supporting pensions in payment due to their older demographic but will experience slower growth due to high cash outflows.

The low fees and strong investment performance of industry funds, combined with strong inflows, will result in a growth rate of approximately 10% per annum for industry fund post-retirement assets, compared to 6.8% for retail funds and 6.4% for SMSFs.

