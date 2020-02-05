Industry fund risk lead resigns

The chief risk and compliance officer at a $9.5 billion industry superannuation fund has resigned.

Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund has confirmed the resignation of Scott McIsaac.

McIsaac was chief risk and compliance officer at the fund for close to three years, having joined from APRA in May 2017 where he was a governance, culture and remuneration specialist.

He had also previously held roles with Commonwealth Bank and Deloitte.

Gokhan Oguzhan has been appointed to replace McIsaac on an interim basis. Oguzhan is ACSRF's compliance manager.

"Gokhan is well credentialed and experienced to lead the function throughout the fund's due diligence process to select a permanent replacement for Scott," a spokesperson for the fund told Financial Standard.