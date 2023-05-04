Industry fund market share soars: KPMG

Industry funds have solidified their dominance with a remarkable increase in market share, largely at the expense of public sector funds, according to a KPMG report.

The KPMG report revealed a "massive" market share increase for industry funds, growing from 31% to 37% in the year ending 30 June 2022. This growth was mainly driven by mergers, including the reclassification of QSuper from public sector to industry following its merger into Australian Retirement Trust, creating the second largest superannuation fund at $231 billion.

The KPMG report also labelled the changing composition of "mega-funds" - super funds with $100 billion or more in assets - as a testament to industry funds' success.

As of 2022, there are seven mega-funds, which account for 58% of non-SMSF super industry assets, made up of three industry funds, one public sector funds, and three retail funds. Comparatively, in 2021, there was only one industry fund, AustralianSuper, that held a position among the mega-funds.

The report further highlighted the increasingly competitive landscape for member acquisition and retention in the superannuation industry. Direct competition between funds is intensifying as they strive to attract and retain members, frequently targeting similar demographics - those starting their first job, changing jobs, or transitioning to retirement.

KPMG national sector leader - asset and wealth management Linda Elkins said: "A continuing, and intensifying trend is the direct competition between funds to attract and retain members - the introduction of 'stapling' members to funds under the Your Future, Your Super legislation has meant there is less automatic change to a new employer's fund when someone takes a new job."

"So, in order to attract members and achieve organic growth funds are increasingly investing in digital capability and improving online offerings. We're also seeing a variety of member retention initiatives and funds creating smooth member journeys - often including an advice element - from accumulation phase to retirement."

This focus on member retention and seamless member journeys will become increasingly important as the membership base stabilises, and ages over time, she added.

Growth was concentrated in mega-funds, to the detriment of smaller funds; however, KPMG suspects that merger activity drove this trend. Despite the consolidation in the industry, platforms like HUB24 and Netwealth, as well as Diversa and Australian Ethical, managed to achieve organic membership.