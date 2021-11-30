Industry fund chief steps down, successor named

The longstanding chief executive of a $26 billion industry superannuation fund will step down in the new year, with a QSuper executive to take up the role.

Spirit Super's Leeanne Turner will step down as chief executive in early 2022 after more than a decade in the role, having led MTAA Super prior to the creation of Spirit Super following the Tasplan merger.

Turner first joined MTAA Super as deputy chief executive in 2007 and took over the top job in 2011. Prior to that she was chief executive of AvSuper for two years. Her decision to step down caps more than 40 years in the superannuation industry.

Having now overseen the Tasplan merger and associated transition period, Turner said: "The plan for me personally has been to embed this merger, set Spirit Super on its path to future success and hand over to someone else to take the fund to the next stage."

Following an extensive search, QSuper's chief of member experience Jason Murray has been selected to succeed Turner.

Murray has been with QSuper since April 2017, having previously served as Credit Union Australia's general manager, business transformation. He has also held roles with Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Bank of Scotland and Westpac.

QSuper is in the process of merging with Sunsuper. When the two funds confirmed the post-merger executive lineup in June this year, Murray's role and name were absent from the list.

Spirit Super chair Naomi Edwards paid tribute to Turner's leadership, saying she has positioned the fund as an emerging leader in the super space.

"Leeanne's role in this merger has been outstanding. She has led with passion and enthusiasm to integrate our people and processes. The trustee and staff hold her in the highest regard," she said.