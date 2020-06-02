NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Impact investing set to skyrocket: Research
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 2 JUN 2020   11:35AM

Australia's appetite for impact investing is set to skyrocket over the coming years, with new research predicting the market will reach $100 billion by 2025.

The Benchmarking Impact 2020 report, coming out of the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) found that the market for impact investing; investments that create positive environmental and social return alongside financial gains, has experienced exponential growth over the past two years.

The market has more than tripled from $5.7 billion to $19.9 billion in this period, as Australian investors - including super funds and family offices - increased their exposures to clean energy, housing, education, health and conservation.

The report shows 93% of those surveyed found their impact expectations are being met or exceeded by their current impact investments, and 92% said the same for their financial expectations. About 76% expect competitive or above market rates of return.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

About 90% of investors believe impact investing will grow in significance, with measurable impact, mission alignment and financial returns driving this.

"As evidence mounts that companies with better records on social issues, environmental sustainability and good governance are more resilient to COVID market turbulence, this study shows a market delivering strong financial returns, while also positively impacting the lives of tens of thousands of people," RIAA chief executive Simon O'Connor said.

The report surveyed 125 Australian investors with a collective $1722 billion in assets under management and studied 111 impact investment products across the country.

It found that the majority of impact investment products are "green" or "sustainable" bonds ($17 billion), while $2.9 billion was held by Australian investors in real assets, private debt, public and private equity, social impact bonds and more.

"Responsible investment has gained mainstream traction in financial markets and the next iteration will require investors to demonstrate the real-world outcomes they are generating through their investments," O'Connor said.

"There is now nearly $20 billion of capital in Australia being put to work targeted at delivering impact that builds a better society and environment.

Impact investing demonstrates the potential of capital markets to create a better future, he said.

"This study charts the significant growth in investor awareness and interest in impact investing over recent years, as Australian investors increasingly see the strong performance of many impact investment products, as well as respond to the increasing demand from their clients and customers for their money to deliver positive impact and avoid harm," O'Connor said.

Conducted by the Deakin University Business School and supported by AMP Capital and the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, the report charts the composition, growth and performance of the impact investment industry in Australia.

"Benchmarking Impact 2020 confirms that activity and interest in impact investing continues to grow among Australian investors," the report's author and Professor of Practice (Finance) at Deakin Business School, Fabienne Michaux said.

"[It] provides insights not only about the shape and size of the market as it stands today, but also the motivations, drivers and challenges that must be overcome for impact investing to realise its future potential."

AMP Capital head of sustainable investment Emily Woodland said the report highlights the impact investment market's potential for further growth.

"Benchmarking Impact is an important resource for both providers of capital and organisations exploring impact investment as a means to finance their work and increase their impact," she said.

"The report demonstrates how the impact investment market is growing in Australia and sheds light on potential future demand.

"It also provides insights into the diversity of investable products, investment strategies and types of impacts being measured."

Read more: Benchmarking ImpactResearchAMPRIAADeakin University Business SchoolEmily WoodlandFabienne MichauxInvestment Association AustralasiaSimon O'Connor
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Majority of ERS applications from low balance accounts: AMP
AMP, Pendal launch new managed portfolio
Super release widens gender gap: AMP
AMP NZ wealth divestment off
AMP Capital ups jail stake
Ignorance isn't bliss in super: Research
Capital retention policies may hit investors: Research
Advice group research head departs
AMP bleeds $18 billion
Economic impact worst since WWII: Research
Editor's Choice
Newgate fund starts new life
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:43PM
Equity Trustees has handed over the management of Newgate Real Estate and Infrastructure Fund to a new manager, as Newgate Capital announces its intention to retire from the fund.
Zurich pledges to COVID-19 support
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:35PM
Zurich Australia and OnePath Life announced donations to 20 charities with COVID-19 response funding.
Renewed scrutiny for ME Bank
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:03PM
Liberal MP Tim Wilson has asked to recall ME Bank to the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics after correspondence with ASIC for a hearing later this week.
Mercy Super adds to board
ALLY SELBY  |   11:06AM
Mercy Super has appointed a financial services veteran as an independent director, bringing with him more than 40 years' experience in funds management to the board.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something kxLJkl0Y