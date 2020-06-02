Impact investing set to skyrocket: Research

Australia's appetite for impact investing is set to skyrocket over the coming years, with new research predicting the market will reach $100 billion by 2025.

The Benchmarking Impact 2020 report, coming out of the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) found that the market for impact investing; investments that create positive environmental and social return alongside financial gains, has experienced exponential growth over the past two years.

The market has more than tripled from $5.7 billion to $19.9 billion in this period, as Australian investors - including super funds and family offices - increased their exposures to clean energy, housing, education, health and conservation.

The report shows 93% of those surveyed found their impact expectations are being met or exceeded by their current impact investments, and 92% said the same for their financial expectations. About 76% expect competitive or above market rates of return.

About 90% of investors believe impact investing will grow in significance, with measurable impact, mission alignment and financial returns driving this.

"As evidence mounts that companies with better records on social issues, environmental sustainability and good governance are more resilient to COVID market turbulence, this study shows a market delivering strong financial returns, while also positively impacting the lives of tens of thousands of people," RIAA chief executive Simon O'Connor said.

The report surveyed 125 Australian investors with a collective $1722 billion in assets under management and studied 111 impact investment products across the country.

It found that the majority of impact investment products are "green" or "sustainable" bonds ($17 billion), while $2.9 billion was held by Australian investors in real assets, private debt, public and private equity, social impact bonds and more.

"Responsible investment has gained mainstream traction in financial markets and the next iteration will require investors to demonstrate the real-world outcomes they are generating through their investments," O'Connor said.

"There is now nearly $20 billion of capital in Australia being put to work targeted at delivering impact that builds a better society and environment.

Impact investing demonstrates the potential of capital markets to create a better future, he said.

"This study charts the significant growth in investor awareness and interest in impact investing over recent years, as Australian investors increasingly see the strong performance of many impact investment products, as well as respond to the increasing demand from their clients and customers for their money to deliver positive impact and avoid harm," O'Connor said.

Conducted by the Deakin University Business School and supported by AMP Capital and the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, the report charts the composition, growth and performance of the impact investment industry in Australia.

"Benchmarking Impact 2020 confirms that activity and interest in impact investing continues to grow among Australian investors," the report's author and Professor of Practice (Finance) at Deakin Business School, Fabienne Michaux said.

"[It] provides insights not only about the shape and size of the market as it stands today, but also the motivations, drivers and challenges that must be overcome for impact investing to realise its future potential."

AMP Capital head of sustainable investment Emily Woodland said the report highlights the impact investment market's potential for further growth.

"Benchmarking Impact is an important resource for both providers of capital and organisations exploring impact investment as a means to finance their work and increase their impact," she said.

"The report demonstrates how the impact investment market is growing in Australia and sheds light on potential future demand.

"It also provides insights into the diversity of investable products, investment strategies and types of impacts being measured."