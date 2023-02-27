HUB24 tops platform rankings

HUB24 has stolen the crown from Netwealth and reclaimed the top spot for overall platform functionality.

Investment Trends released its 2022 Platform Benchmarking and Competitive Analysis Report and said HUB24's overall score of 91.5% just edged out Netwealth, which came in at 90.7%.

The report further revealed Praemium took third place with a score of 89.9%, BT Panorama followed scoring 84.7% and Mason Stevens claimed fifth place with a score of 83.3%.

"All platforms have particularly sharpened their focus on the investment menu," said Investment Trends director Paul McGivern.

The market researcher said managed accounts continue to appeal to financial advisers and platforms have significantly expanded the number of models and managers they offer.

"... as well as editing and tax optimisation tools to enable greater adoption," said McGivern.

It explained several platforms introduced new integrations with third-party ESG ratings and said this was a key growth area.

The report also said retirement income has been at the centre of a range of initiatives by many platforms.

"This has translated into a material step up in the range of annuities, capital-protected funds, and longevity protection funds added to the investment menu, as well as the development of new retirement calculators and modelling tools," explained McGivern.

Investment Trends also flagged platforms are adopting "staged approaches" to bolster cybersecurity.

"2022 saw all platforms implementing multifactor authentication (MFA), but we believe this is only the beginning," added McGivern.

"Some providers are already exploring behaviour-based alerting to improve their cybersecurity measures - this will certainly be an interesting area to continue to monitor."