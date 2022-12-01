Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Hostplus, Maritime Super make merger official

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 1 DEC 2022   12:48PM

Almost two years since pooling their assets, the two funds have officially signed a successor fund transfer deed.

Expected to take place in September 2023, the merger will see Maritime Super members transferred to Hostplus and all Maritime Super assets - already managed by Hostplus - brought into the broader Hostplus portfolio.

Hostplus will also retain and administer some of Maritime's grandfathered defined benefit products.

Maritime Super staff are expected to transfer to Hostplus, or take up new roles with the fund's administrator, Link.

"This represents Hostplus' commitment to creating a broad-based, national fund of greater size and scale, supporting an increasing number of Australians who have entrusted us with their retirement savings. Maritime Super's heritage and strong ties with the maritime industry will add to the diversity of the membership and evolution of the merged fund," Hostplus chief executive David Elia said.

"We are proud to have been chosen as Maritime Super's merger partner and we look forward to welcoming Maritime Super's members and employers in 2023.

"Positive mergers like this one are another great way we can both deliver significant benefits to our members."

Meanwhile, Maritime Super chief executive Peter Robertson said it marks an alignment of two strong funds, adding that members have benefited from its involvement with Hostplus to date.

"We have been invested in the Hostplus Pooled Superannuation Trust (PST) for around two years. And whilst we know that past investment outcomes do not guarantee future outcomes, I am very pleased to say Hostplus to date has delivered strong investment outcomes for our members. And we're on track to provide even more efficiencies for our members through a full merger," Robertson said.

"We take great comfort in our existing relationship with Hostplus and thorough due diligence we've undertaken together to ensure positive member outcomes and an ongoing high standard of member service."

The merger plans were made official in February this year but were first flagged shortly after the initial partnership was struck, with Robertson saying at the time that the deal didn't preclude a merger.

VIEW COMMENTS

