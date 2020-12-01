NEWS
Superannuation
HESTA partners with Australian Unity
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 1 DEC 2020   12:30PM

The $56 billion industry superannuation fund for health workers has partnered with Australian Unity to establish a new capital source for the For Purpose, Mutual sector in Australia.

HESTA has committed $20 million as a cornerstone investor in Australian Unity's inaugural issuance of Mutual Capital Instruments (MCIs).

The super fund is making this investment through its Social Impact Investment Trust, managed by impact investment manager Social Ventures Australia.

This trust aims to create a pipeline of impact investments designed to both earn returns and have positive, measurable social impact.

Legislative change in 2019 enabled the creation of MCIs, providing the opportunity for mutual entities like Australian Unity to access permanent capital without compromising their mutual status.

"We're very excited to be the first investors to support Australian Unity to bring MCIs to market as we both share a long-term interest in building this country's social infrastructure," HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said.

"As patient, long-term investors we see an exciting opportunity to invest in the fast-growing 'care' economy that can generate strong returns for HESTA members while helping to create growth and jobs in the industries where they work. Investing in the health and community services sector will also support a faster, higher-quality COVID recovery and the long-term resilience of our economy."

Australian Unity said the capital raised would be used to pursue a range of opportunities including growth opportunities within the business.

"The use of proceeds may also extend to merger and acquisition opportunities across our business platforms - to increase investment in social infrastructure and to help support business consolidations in important mutual sectors such as private health insurance, banking and friendly societies," Australian Unity Group managing director Rohan Mead said.

"We've seen extraordinary growth in Australia's social impact investment market over the past few years. Much of this growth has come from unlisted assets classes. The sources of investment for these opportunities have come mainly from family offices, high net worth individuals and institutional investors, but this raising by Australian Unity can also be accessed by retail investors."

"Bringing this MCI to market with an organisation with the expertise and deep community links of Australian Unity provides the potential for the development of an entirely new social impact investment product that's available to both small and large investors alike."

