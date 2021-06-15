NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

HESTA managers improve on gender diversity

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 15 JUN 2021   12:40PM

According to HESTA, diversity at its external managers shows women's representation improved in the last two years but remains a long way from parity.

HESTA surveyed 70 of its external managers in December 2017 and then again in December 2019 before COVID-19 hit.

In 2018, women held 18% of the investment roles at HESTA mandated managers.

This increased to 23% in 2020, meaning about 77% of investment roles were still still held by men.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

"It is really positive momentum. I think we were hoping for a positive improvement from our baseline. So to see that 5% improvement over two years is positive," HESTA chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson said, adding there is further to go.

The biggest improvers were unlisted managers, which went up from 17% to 24%. Listed managers showed a small improvement (16% to 17%) while investment committees went backwards marginally (13% to 12%).

Sawtell-Rickson attributed the under-representation of women at this level to lack of women in senior roles.

"...The question is why hasn't it gone up when we're seeing positive momentum in other board information on data?," she said of investment committees.

"We haven't yet seen that same momentum in investment committees. And I think that's a little bit linked to the level of the percentage of gender balance at the senior levels. So we're still seeing it's been quite a bit lower than what we're seeing at the junior levels."

In listed managers, women's share of the investment roles thinned out as they moved up the ranks -- though there were small signs of improvement.

For example, women working as investment analysts accounted for 23% of the employees in the role at listed managers (25% in 2018), while women working as portfolio managers or head of investments moved up to 14% of the total from 10% and 11% respectively previously. There were still no chief investment officers that were women in listed managers.

At unlisted managers, women's share of the investment roles showed improvement across the board including managing directors, analysts and senior vice presidents, except partners (which stayed flat at 10%) and senior investment analysts.

"There are some really good leaders in unlisted [managers]. People who are very, very aware of diversity and have chosen to strategically include it." she said.

The report did not detail how the managers improved their gender diversity.  But Sawtell-Rickson shared an example of a manager who she says led the race.

The manager achieved nearly 50-50 split in gender representation, by moving testing of all new candidates to a more "IT-driven" process.

Each candidate was tested on identical questions without revealing their CVs, names, photos, education or success rate on previous questions -- allowing merit-driven hiring.

HESTA also reported its own investment team's gender composition, as at December 2020 -- which was higher than its external managers.

It said its overall gender balance in the investment team improved from 33% to 43%, including big jumps in its head of investments (0 to 67%), investment managers (26% to 38%) and investment analyst roles (50% to 56%). It's investment committee is at parity.

However, it still doesn't have any women working as general managers in investments, where Sawtell-Rickson says the fund hasn't had the right candidates, even though an increasing number of applications it receives for jobs are now from women candidates.

"That is probably the most disappointing area. As you can see on charts, we've been quite transparent deliberately," she said.

"We're not saying we've solved every problem. I think we're all still trying to make sure that we continue to think about this and drive it forward."

Read more: HESTASonya Sawtell-Rickson
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super leaders recognised
HESTA awards mandate
Aged care workers depended on ERS: Research
Super funds slam budget's super gap measures
Infrastructure investment builds to $170bn
HESTA hires former Vanguard head
HESTA hires investment manager
HESTA appoints board director
AustralianSuper introduces insurance changes
Women don't own fair share of super

Editor's Choice

Index fund tops risk-adjusted rankings

KARREN VERGARA
An index fund beat out active fund managers in the latest RMetrics rankings, topping the list based on returns and risk-adjusted measures.

ASIC releases ongoing fee obligations guidance

KARREN VERGARA
The corporate regulator is providing more guidance to financial advisers to help them prepare for their upcoming ongoing fee obligations, due to take effect in less than two weeks.

Rest appoints head of operations

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Industry superannuation fund Rest has hired AMP Capital's former head of global client services and enablement to lead its operations function.

ASIC drops Regal action

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has dropped enforcement action against Regal Funds Management following an investigation in 2019.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.