HESTA managers improve on gender diversity

According to HESTA, diversity at its external managers shows women's representation improved in the last two years but remains a long way from parity.

HESTA surveyed 70 of its external managers in December 2017 and then again in December 2019 before COVID-19 hit.

In 2018, women held 18% of the investment roles at HESTA mandated managers.

This increased to 23% in 2020, meaning about 77% of investment roles were still still held by men.

"It is really positive momentum. I think we were hoping for a positive improvement from our baseline. So to see that 5% improvement over two years is positive," HESTA chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson said, adding there is further to go.

The biggest improvers were unlisted managers, which went up from 17% to 24%. Listed managers showed a small improvement (16% to 17%) while investment committees went backwards marginally (13% to 12%).

Sawtell-Rickson attributed the under-representation of women at this level to lack of women in senior roles.

"...The question is why hasn't it gone up when we're seeing positive momentum in other board information on data?," she said of investment committees.

"We haven't yet seen that same momentum in investment committees. And I think that's a little bit linked to the level of the percentage of gender balance at the senior levels. So we're still seeing it's been quite a bit lower than what we're seeing at the junior levels."

In listed managers, women's share of the investment roles thinned out as they moved up the ranks -- though there were small signs of improvement.

For example, women working as investment analysts accounted for 23% of the employees in the role at listed managers (25% in 2018), while women working as portfolio managers or head of investments moved up to 14% of the total from 10% and 11% respectively previously. There were still no chief investment officers that were women in listed managers.

At unlisted managers, women's share of the investment roles showed improvement across the board including managing directors, analysts and senior vice presidents, except partners (which stayed flat at 10%) and senior investment analysts.

"There are some really good leaders in unlisted [managers]. People who are very, very aware of diversity and have chosen to strategically include it." she said.

The report did not detail how the managers improved their gender diversity. But Sawtell-Rickson shared an example of a manager who she says led the race.

The manager achieved nearly 50-50 split in gender representation, by moving testing of all new candidates to a more "IT-driven" process.

Each candidate was tested on identical questions without revealing their CVs, names, photos, education or success rate on previous questions -- allowing merit-driven hiring.

HESTA also reported its own investment team's gender composition, as at December 2020 -- which was higher than its external managers.

It said its overall gender balance in the investment team improved from 33% to 43%, including big jumps in its head of investments (0 to 67%), investment managers (26% to 38%) and investment analyst roles (50% to 56%). It's investment committee is at parity.

However, it still doesn't have any women working as general managers in investments, where Sawtell-Rickson says the fund hasn't had the right candidates, even though an increasing number of applications it receives for jobs are now from women candidates.

"That is probably the most disappointing area. As you can see on charts, we've been quite transparent deliberately," she said.

"We're not saying we've solved every problem. I think we're all still trying to make sure that we continue to think about this and drive it forward."