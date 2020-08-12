NEWS
Superannuation
HESTA consolidates investment options
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 AUG 2020   12:29PM

The $52 billion industry fund is closing some of its investment options and merging others in a move that will see some fees change.

HESTA has informed members that investment options across both super and income streams will be changed from October 1 in order for the fund to better concentrate its investment expertise on a more focused set of choices.

In a statement to Financial Standard, HESTA chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson said the changes will support the "continued delivery of strong, competitive, long-term returns for members" and are the result of more than 18 months' worth of extensive research into member needs and choices.

"The changes will help members to make decisions about their super and will ensure our investment offerings continue to meet their needs," she said.

"While some options are closing, others will have a name change or be a mix of existing options. This will provide members with a better understanding of the respective investment option and a seamless experience when moving from accumulation to when they begin taking an income stream."

The fund is merging its Infrastructure and Property options and closing its Private Equity option.

For the newly-created Property and Infrastructure option, investment fees will be set at 0.93% with an indirect cost ratio 0.17%. This is a reduction to the Property option's current 1.07% investment fee and 0.17% ICR. Meanwhile, the strategic asset allocation will change to 10% cash, 45% property and 45% infrastructure.

Those currently invested in its Private Equity option will be transferred to the Shares Plus option which is set to be renamed High Growth with the risk profile renamed to 'aggressive' from 'very ambitious'.

Elsewhere, its Cash option will now comprise 50% term deposit assets and be renamed to Cash and Term Deposits. There will be no changes to the fees charged on this option, but the risk profile will change from 'cautious' to 'very cautious'.

"The investment options will be consistently named across both super and income stream. This will give you a better understanding of the investment option and a seamless experience when moving from the accumulation phase of super to taking an income stream as you approach or reach retirement," HESTA said.

Other name changes include renaming the MySuper investment option Balanced Growth as opposed to Core Pool and changing Conservative Pool to simply Conservative. The Eco Pool option will change to Sustainable Growth, while Global Bonds will be renamed Diversified Bonds.

The changes will impact all members with some of their super invested in any of the Your Choice Asset Classes as at September 30.

Retirees will also see changes, with the fund opting to close its Defensive option, impacting HESTA Retirement Income Stream and Term Allocated Pension members. All those invested in the option will be transferred to the Conservative option

The Transition to Retirement Income Stream option will also close, moving everyone into the Conservative option.

Those members in the Diversified option or invested in sector-specific options will also see a range of changes to fees, ICRs, risk profiles and strategic asset allocations.

Read more: HESTAFinancial StandardSonya Sawtell-Rickson
