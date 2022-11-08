Hamish Douglass sells $118m in Magellan shares

Hamish Douglass sells $118m in Magellan sharesBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | TUESDAY, 8 NOV 2022 12:36PM
Hamish Douglass has dumped $118.3 million of his Magellan Financial Group shares in a partial sale.
Approximately 13 million in shares were sold last night through an after-market block trade at $9.10 per share.
Magellan was informed that an entity related to Douglass and his family intended to offload the shares in a block trade executed by Barrenjoey. He also advised he would not sell any additional shares in Magellan for 12 months.
The co-founder and former chief investment officer explained his rationale for the partial sale was for family diversification purposes.
"I have full confidence in the Magellan investment team including the global equities team led by Nikki and Arvid. Consistent with my confidence in the team I have not sold any of our investments in any Magellan funds," he commented.
Following the news, Magellan shares slid 5% from $9.61 market close yesterday to $9.31 market open this morning before hitting a low of $9.16.
The share price has since recovered, sitting at $9.84 at the time of writing.
Douglass returned to the fund manager in June in a consulting capacity following extended personal leave.
It was hoped his comeback would help return investor confidence, with Magellan suffering billions in outflows following his departure and that of former chief executive Brett Cairns.
October proved kinder to the fund manager, reporting a slight increase in its funds under management to $51 billion from $50.9 billion the month.
