Half of super funds to close in coming decade: Mercer

The total number of superannuation funds in Australia will halve over the next decade, says Mercer.

In its inaugural Shaping Super report, Mercer predicts the number of super funds in Australia will decline by another 30% over the next five years and that the number of smaller funds - being those with less than $30 billion - will more than halve.

With these smaller funds forced to merge, more mega funds will be created and, by 2028, Mercer expects there will be about 12 mega funds dominating the industry.

In the coming decade, it expects the total number of superannuation funds to have halved and, over the longer term, the industry will comprise 10 to 15 mega funds focused on the general working population and 10 to 20 smaller niche providers and platforms "providing a unique offering."

"The Australian superannuation system is moving toward a market state similar to the Australian banking system. The banking sector has a few large participants and a handful of smaller, competitively differentiated banks and other financial institutions, such as building societies and credit unions, that have maintained long-term market position," Mercer principal and report lead author Richard Dunn said.

As for superannuation platform providers, currently about 25% of super funds are platforms or have large portions of their funds that are. Mercer said it expects this to significantly decline, though not the assets managed through platforms.

"It is likely that these 'surviving' platforms will be those that see a path to profitability while complying with regulation," Dunn said.

"We also expect mergers between multiple platforms within the same financial services group. There will be pressure to close sub-scale platforms where it is difficult to invest in the technology upgrades needed to attract advisers or respond to the ever-increasing regulatory requirements."

The consequences for third-party providers supporting the system are clear, Mercer said, looking at administrators, custodians, insurers, investment managers and asset consultants, and actuaries and auditors.

Having already reduced in line with industry consolidation and increased regulation, Mercer predicts the number of third-party providers will shrink further unless they can successfully and sustainably diversify their client bases.

"A mature system would have a range of providers within each category providing differentiated and high-quality service. Beyond additional choice, this creates competitive tension in the market and likely results in longer term fee savings for funds and their members," Dunn said.

"We believe the Australian superannuation market is at risk of not achieving this given the limited number of potential providers in certain segments."

Finally, Mercer said it expects the super system to grow to $3.8 trillion in the next five years. It expects system maturity to occur in 2080, though largely achieved in the next 25 years.

"We project system maturation in terms of assets to occur in 50-plus years when individuals have received the full legislated SG contribution rate for their entire working life," Dunn said.

"At this point the scale of the system (assets as a proportion of GDP) will no longer grow unless there are material system changes."

By 2048, assets as a proportion of GDP will have grown to about 185% of GDP without further alteration to the system, Mercer added.