Executive Appointments

GSFM hires new product manager

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 29 NOV 2021   12:32PM

GSFM has created a new product manager role and appointed a former senior staffer from BT Financial Group to the post.

Natasja Liddell was hired to help meet the multi-affiliate fund manager's growing investor demand.

Based in Sydney, she reports to GSFM chief operating officer Peter Nichols.

Liddell was most recently a senior product manager for the investment funds division at BTFG where she spent over five years.

Prior to this role, she worked at Macquarie Group, AMP, and Wilson HTM in product manager roles across managed accounts, corporate superannuation, and compliance.

She started her career in The Netherlands, where she worked at ING Investment Management and ABN AMRO before relocating to Australia in 2008.

GSFM chief executive Damien McIntyre said Liddell will be well placed to assist GSFM as it works on facilitating and developing new investment products for the Australian and New Zealand markets.

"She has a strong and well-connected network in Australia, which will similarly enable her to assist the BDM team in their activity nationally. Her local experience also means she is well versed in market requirements and the regulatory landscape. She will be well placed to add value to all parts of the GSFM business and to work with all stakeholders," McIntyre said.

GSFM recently hired Joshua Nissenbaum as a key account manager, who reports head of retail distribution Stephen Fletcher.

