Investment

GQG builds private markets unit on PAC stakes

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 18 MAR 2024   12:45PM

GQG Partners is launching a private markets business by acquiring Pacific Current Group's stakes in three fund managers operating in the asset class for US$71.25 million ($108.7bn).

The foundations of GQG Private Capital Solutions (PCS) will comprise Avante Capital Partners, Proterra Investment Partners, and Cordillera Investment Partners.

It was only in 2023 that PAC acquired stakes of 24.9% in Avante, a private credit and structured equity investment management firm, and 16.4% in Cordillera, a private equity manager.

In 2019, PAC bought a stake in Proterra for an initial investment of US$20.5 million ($31.3m). In June 2023, PAC sold its stake in Proterra Investment Partners Asia to Challenger Funds Management for US$8.25 million ($12.6m).

As part of the deal, PAC chief executive and chief investment officer Paul Greenwood will co-lead PCS and the investment team with current GQG managing director Mike Daley.

Daley and Greenwood previously worked together at PAC and its predecessor Northern Lights Capital Group. Most of PAC's US-based employees will also become part of GQG.

GQG chief executive Tim Carver said: "The launch of this business line, and its partnership with Avante, Cordillera, and Proterra, present a tremendous opportunity for GQG in its efforts to expand into private markets."

Furthermore, PAC announced it will externalise its investment management function off the back of the transaction.

PAC said it will appoint a GQG affiliate to provide investment management services for two years, with the possibility of extension. It will pay GQG an investment management fee of 0.75%. Greenwood will act as portfolio manager while the PAC board will continue to consider and approve all major portfolio and company actions.

"The externalisation together with a restructure of PAC's US back-office operations is expected to result in an immediate net cost saving for PAC of approximately A$6m compared to 1H24 on an annualised basis, with the potential for further cost savings as the PAC operating model continues to simplify," PAC said.

PAC shareholders will need to approve the externalisation and acquisition at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in April.

Perpetual and River Capital, which have 15% and 19.8% holdings in PAC respectively, said that they are in favour of GQG's acquisition.

PAC chair Tony Robinson said the externalisation "to an affiliate of GQG allows PAC to reduce overall costs and convert a significant proportion of expenses from fixed to variable during a period of portfolio reshaping, while providing continuity of personnel to oversee PAC's current portfolio."

"Further, having closely reviewed our portfolio as part of the strategic transaction process undertaken by PAC last year, we believe the Boutiques Sale to an affiliate of GQG represents attractive value for Proterra, Cordillera and Avante, and an opportunity to monetise part of the portfolio for the benefit of shareholders and provide additional firepower for potential future capital management," he said.

The announcement follows GQG's failed attempt to acquire PAC last November when the latter's major shareholder River Capital shut down the deal.

GQG reported US$10 billion ($15.3bn) of net flows in 2023, concluding the year with US$120.6 billion ($184bn) in funds under management.

