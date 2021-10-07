GMO launches local climate fund

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co (GMO) has launched a new Australian investment trust for wholesale investors, with a climate change focus.

The GMO Climate Change Trust will provide Australian investors with access to GMO's existing Climate Change Strategy fund.

Since inception in April 2017 the GMO Climate Change Strategy has consistently outperformed its benchmark and currently has US$917 million in assets under management.

The new trust will be led by investment portfolio manager Lucas White.

"Climate change awareness, attitudes and opportunities have come a long way since GMO began writing on the subject in 2010," White said.

"Improving economics for clean energy, combined with a growing global awareness of the magnitude of the problem we're up against, will support secular growth in the climate change sector for decades to come."

Like the existing GMO Climate Change Strategy, the trust will invest in companies GMO believes are positioned to benefit either directly or indirectly from efforts to mitigate or adapt to the long-term effects of global climate change.

GMO has a history of environmental activism, as co-founder Jeremy Grantham in 1997 founded the Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment.

"We don't believe that you have to sacrifice returns in order to invest in companies helping the world address climate change; on the contrary, we believe there will be tremendous opportunities to generate strong returns," White said.

"Implementing a disciplined, value-oriented approach and a careful examination of the fundamentals are also critical in navigating a sector likely to be rife with hype and stories."