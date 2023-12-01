Global X slashes ETF fees

Global X ETFs is reducing management fees on two of its fixed income ETFs, the Global X USD High Yield Bond ETF (USHY) and the Global X US Treasury Bond ETF (USTB).

USHY is currently priced at 0.40% and UTSB is currently 0.20% per year but will be reduced to 0.30% and 0.19% respectively.

Global X ETFs said USHY, which tracks the Solactive USD High Yield Corporates Total Market Index, aims to provide local investors with a simple way to invest in high-yield bonds from developed countries across the world, while also diversifying their portfolio with global exposure.

Meanwhile, USTB is a passively managed fund that tracks the iBoxx $ Treasuries Index. It offers global market exposure while generating income and diversifying their portfolios.

Global X ETFs chief executive Evan Metcalf said the fee reductions come amid a resurgence in demand for bonds and demonstrates Global X's commitment to providing investors with intelligent, and timely solutions.

"We are pleased to offer competitive rates to Australian investors seeking to leverage favourable fixed income opportunities presented by global economic conditions," Metcalf said.

"We observe increased investor interest in the role of bonds within a portfolio, driven by historically robust yields, and a positive market outlook further fuelled by the anticipation of the US Federal Reserve initiating rate reductions in 2024.

"Meanwhile, US Treasury bonds, the world's most heavily traded, offer stabilising properties in market environments anticipating peak growth and heightened challenges for equities."

Elsewhere, Global X ETFs launched the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUGG) which has a management fee of 0.47% per annum.

BUGG represents the 35th listed ETF from Global X. Global X now has more than $6 billion in assets under management (AUM).