Global X slashes ETF fees

Global X slashes ETF feesBY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 1 DEC 2023 12:38PM
Read more: Global X ETFs, Evan Metcalf
Global X ETFs is reducing management fees on two of its fixed income ETFs, the Global X USD High Yield Bond ETF (USHY) and the Global X US Treasury Bond ETF (USTB).
USHY is currently priced at 0.40% and UTSB is currently 0.20% per year but will be reduced to 0.30% and 0.19% respectively.
Global X ETFs said USHY, which tracks the Solactive USD High Yield Corporates Total Market Index, aims to provide local investors with a simple way to invest in high-yield bonds from developed countries across the world, while also diversifying their portfolio with global exposure.
Meanwhile, USTB is a passively managed fund that tracks the iBoxx $ Treasuries Index. It offers global market exposure while generating income and diversifying their portfolios.
Global X ETFs chief executive Evan Metcalf said the fee reductions come amid a resurgence in demand for bonds and demonstrates Global X's commitment to providing investors with intelligent, and timely solutions.
"We are pleased to offer competitive rates to Australian investors seeking to leverage favourable fixed income opportunities presented by global economic conditions," Metcalf said.
"We observe increased investor interest in the role of bonds within a portfolio, driven by historically robust yields, and a positive market outlook further fuelled by the anticipation of the US Federal Reserve initiating rate reductions in 2024.
"Meanwhile, US Treasury bonds, the world's most heavily traded, offer stabilising properties in market environments anticipating peak growth and heightened challenges for equities."
Elsewhere, Global X ETFs launched the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUGG) which has a management fee of 0.47% per annum.
BUGG represents the 35th listed ETF from Global X. Global X now has more than $6 billion in assets under management (AUM).
Related News
Editor's Choice
'Should have known better': AAT tells auditor
SMSF Association, CA ANZ rally against super tax changes
Billionaires of all ages watching AI: Research
Gender pay gap a crucial diversity metric: FSI
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Edwina Maloney
AMP LIMITED