Global X adds to local team

Global X ETFs has announced the appointment of ETF expert Blair Hannon as head of investment strategy as it prepares to launch in the Australian market.

The appointment of Hannon marks a major step in building Global X's presence in Australia, ahead of the firm's formal launch of its Australian ETF product lineup, expected later this year.

Most recently, Hannon served as NSW state manager at BlackRock, where he spent the past four years driving ETF adoption.

Prior to working at BlackRock, Hannon spent 12 years at Commonwealth Bank, where he was a senior investment adviser offering investment advice to high and ultra-high net wealth clients on equities, derivatives, and funds.

Commenting on his appointment, Hannon said he is exciting to be joining Global X at a "thrilling time in the company's development within the Australian market."

"Global X has an impressive range of quality financial products, particularly thematic and income ETFs, and I look forward to working with clients to draw on those resources to build their portfolios in today's dynamic environment," Hannon said.

Global X head of Australia Kris Walesby welcomed Hannon, commenting: "We are excited to have an experienced investment expert join our team in Sydney."

"As we get ready to launch a wide range of ETFs in Australia, Blair will work closely with the research, marketing and sales teams to facilitate understanding and trust in our funds.

"Given his vast knowledge of the Australian investor landscape, he will be instrumental in consumer adoption of Global X's ETF lineup in Australia."

Global X ETFS chief executive Luis Berruga noted that Hannon joins at a key moment in the firm's Australian expansion.

"I am thrilled to be able to offer our growing product lineup to investors in the Australian market in the near-term," Berruga said.